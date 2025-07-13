New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Anfernee Simons to Dallas, P.J. Washington to Boston
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract.
Boston appears to be taking a gap year in 2025-2026. They are not tanking exactly, but they have cut costs to get under the second apron. With Jayson Tatum likely out for the upcoming season, Boston still has the talent to make the playoffs, but they are not championship contenders. Will they look for ways to continue cutting salary to get further under the aprons? They have holes in the frontcourt to address.
Dallas has had a quiet Summer so far aside from re-signing Kyrie Irving and bringing in D'Angelo Russell to fill in the gap while Irving is likely out this season. The Mavericks still have a logjam in the frontcourt and going back to the start of the summer, there have been rumors of them moving some of those players to try and acquire more backcourt help. Even though they got Cooper Flagg, this is still a team that wants to win right now with Anthony Davis.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Caleb Martin, Jordan Walsh, and a 2031 2nd round pick (via BOS)
Mavericks Receive: Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang
Celtics Receive: P.J. Washington, Dwight Powell, and Vit Krejci
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a solid player on both ends of the floor and Martin has been a solid playoff performer in the past. He would not need to be a major contributor, but give the Hawks reliable minutes at the forward position. He shot 35.9% from three last season and would get plenty of open shots playing with Trae Young. For a backup small forward, the Hawks could do much worse than Martin.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Martin is not a game-changer on the bench and has been a streaky shooter before. The Hawks could find a more reliable option on offense in the trade market or even in free agency.
Why the Mavericks do this trade: Simons would be a major upgrade in the starting lineup over Russell. While he is a poor defender, Simons is one of the top-scoring guards in the NBA and would give the Mavericks a real boost on that end. Russell would move to the bench, where he would be better suited, and this could just be a one-year deal for Dallas. Simons' contract expires at the end of the season, and because he and Irving don't fit well together, they could let him walk. This raises the ceiling for what the Mavericks could do this season as far as making the playoffs. Niang gives them a veteran on the bench to replace Washington, and he is still a very good shooter.
Why the Mavericks don't do this trade: Do they want to trade for a defensively challenged scoring guard after signing one in free agency? While the cost might not be much, Dallas might decide to stand pat and hope that perhaps Irving returns towards the end of the season and that Russell can carry the offense.
Why the Celtics do this trade: They have reportedly been shopping Simons ever since they traded for him, and they could get some front court upgrades with this trade. Washington and Powell both become starters for the Celtics, and Payton Pritchard could get his chance to start at point guard. While this team is not a title contender, they are a more well-rounded team, and all three of these players make them a deep team for next season when Jayson Tatum returns.
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: They might decide to keep Simons after all and go with what they have in the frontcourt.