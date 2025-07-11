New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Bogdan Bogdanovic to Orlando, Jonathan Isaac to Los Angeles
We are more than a week into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler.
Orlando got the offseason started with a massive trade for Desmond Bane, but they have been relatively quiet since. They signed Tyus Jones to a nice deal for next season, but this team could still use more shooting and another ball handler in the backcourt. They have plenty of size and defense, but they could use more ability on the offensive end. What kind of upgrades are out there?
The Clippers have had an underrated offseason. They were able to snag Brook Lopez on a great deal and then were able to get John Collins from Utah, giving them a viable option at power forward. If healthy, the Clippers look like one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but they could use more frontcourt depth and more shooting. Are there any upgrades out there for them?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Cam Christie
Clippers Receive: Jonathan Isaac, 2026 2nd round pick (via ORL), and a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Magic Receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic
Why the Hawks make this trade: Atlanta takes a small gamble on a young player who could fill out the end of their roster. The stats are not going to blow you away when you look at them on paper, but Christie brings the kind of size that the Hawks are wanting on the roster around Trae Young, and while expectations should be low, he could even take time to develop in College Park if needed. It is a buy-low opportunity for a player to fill out the rest of the roster, and if it does not work out, the Hawks do not have to give much up.
Why the Hawks don't make this deal: Christie is not going to move the needle for the Hawks, and as a former second-round pick, there might not be much upside there. They may opt to bring in more experienced players.
Why the Magic make this deal: Shooting, shooting, and more shooting. That was the clear glaring weakness on the team, and while Bogdanovic has regressed as an all-around player, he can still be an elite shooter on the floor and give the Magic what they need. Orlando has made it a point to fix their shooting problem, trading for Bane, signing Tyus Jones, and drafting Jase Richardson. Getting an experienced veteran like Bogdanovic, who can help space the floor, would make them more of an Eastern Conference threat.
Why the Magic don't make this deal: While Isaac has injury problems, he is an elite defender and has been important to the Magic's identity on that end of the floor. Bogdanovic is a poor defender at this point in his career and if his shot is not going in, he is borderline unplayable. Do the Magic want to make a gamble on a defensively challenged shooter who could get played off the floor in the playoffs?
Why the Clippers make this deal: Isaac gives Los Angeles more frontcourt depth and an elite defender. The power forward position was a problem for the Clippers last season, but getting Isaac to go along with John Collins would turn it into a strength. An already elite defense gets more help.
Why the Clippers don't do this trade: While Bogdanovic does not help on defense, he provides much-needed shooting to a team that lacks perimeter options, especially after the Norm Powell trade. Maybe they eventually land Bradley Beal after he gets bought out from Phoenix, but if not, this would be a major area of need for Los Angeles. Isaac also has health concerns and has not always been available in the biggest moments.