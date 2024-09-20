New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Proposal Sends Brandon Ingram to Denver, Michael Porter Jr to New Orleans
NBA Media Days and training camps are right around the corner and before long, it'll be time to kick off a new NBA season. There has been some movement and shuffling around this offseason, but one big move that never happened was Brandon Ingram being traded from New Orleans. The Pelicans biggest move this offseason was trading for Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, but they never traded Ingram and they still have a big hole at center. Time may have run out on an Ingram trade, but it was around this time last year that Damian Lillard was traded from Portland to Milwaukee.
The Hawks traded Murray to New Orleans for a package centered around Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first round picks. Atlanta has been trying to reshape their team around Trae Young and it is possible that more moves like trading Clint Capela or De'Andre Hunter could happen.
The Nuggets were also talked about this offseason, but more for what they did not do than what they did do. Denver elected not to bring back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and that has left a hole on their roster. Not only that, but they just extended Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon is also due for an extension soon. Denver is a team that is out of assets and that has led to some speculation that Michael Porter Jr could be moved so Denver could get some assets to strengthen their team to make another run at a championship in Nikola Jokic's prime.
Let's look at a hypothetical trade that could make sense for all three teams.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: CJ McCollum, Zeke Nnaji, and Jalen Pickett
Denver Receives: Brandon Ingram and Bogdan Bogdanovic
New Orleans Receives: Michael Porter Jr, Clint Capela, Dario Saric, Russell Westbrook, and Garrison Matthews
Why Atlanta does this deal: The Hawks would really have to believe in the long-term potential of Nnaji and Pickett because I don't think that McCollum fits on Atlanta unless he wants to come off the bench. Nnaji and Pickett are both talented and the Hawks stay under the tax with this move. If McCollum wanted to come off the bench, he could be an excellent sixth man.
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: McCollum does not really fit with the team, especially if he is not willing to come off the bench. A starting backcourt of Young and McCollum would be a disaster on defense, setting Atlanta back. Nnaji and Pickett are talented, but have not shown nearly enough to where you can depend on them. The Hawks are worse off after this deal.
Why Denver does this deal: In a vacuum, Ingram is better than Porter Jr and Bogdanovic is one of the best shooters in the league. Being able to turn Porter Jr into those players would strengthen Denver and Jokic and Bogdanovic are very familiar with each other and have good chemistry.
Why Denver does not do this deal: Ingram might be a better player, but does he fit better than Porter Jr? Denver was already last in the NBA in three point rate and Ingram is not a player that takes many threes. Bogdanvovic does help with that but coupled with the loss of Caldwell-Pope, Denver has lost a lot of shooting. Ingram is also due for an extension as well and that is likely to be a very expensive deal.
Why New Orleans does this deal: They get a starting center in Capela and a replacement for Ingram. Porter Jr is a really good shooter and would have Dejounte Murray to help set him up and run the offense. Saric, Westbrook, and Matthews could provide depth.
Why New Orleans does not this deal: One question I would about Porter Jr is about his fit without Jokic being able to create and run the offense for him. Porter does not do a lot with the ball in his hands and is an average defender at best. He is also already on an expensive deal and the Pelicans have never paid the luxury tax, which this deal would push them into. Capela would be a solid starter, but he is an expiring contract. Are Saric, Wesbrook, and Matthews really a big improvment? New Orleans also has to pay Trey Murphy soon and getting Porter Jr might prevent him from starting.
This deal almost certainly would not happen and does not make a lot of sense for the Hawks or Pelicans, but Denver has not really been mentioned as an Ingram team before. I would be shocked if a deal like this took place, but never say never in the NBA.