New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Brandon Ingram To Utah, John Collins to New Orleans
The NBA offseason is at a standstill and there are likely not many moves to be made before next season starts. The next flurry of activity that we are likely to see might be coming at the trade deadline in February.
If there are some moves to be made though, the biggest name on the trade market might be Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. When the offseason started, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Ingram would be gone from New Orleans, but he is still there with one year left on his contract. Could a deal be struck before the season starts? Maybe.
One team that has been mentioned before as a suitor for Ingram was the Utah Jazz, who just re-signed their star player Lauri Markkanen. While there was speculation about his future with the team this summer, the Jazz re-signed him and look to be building around him. Would they make sense as a team for Ingram? They have some tradeable pieces and he would make them a better team.
The Hawks have made one big trade already with the Pelicans, by sending Dejounte Murray to to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller and two first round picks. While there has been reportedly not much interest between the Hawks wanting Ingram, could they be a third team and try to pick up some assets from Utah that might not be as appealing to New Orleans?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Here is the trade:
Atlanta Receives: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, 2027 1st round pick (via Cleveland)
Utah Receives: Bradon Ingram, Clint Capela, Kobe Bufkin, Cody Zeller, and a 2025 1st round pick from Atlanta, via Sacramento (Protected 1-12)
New Orleans Receives: John Collins, Walker Kessler, Garrison Matthews, and a 2028 1st round pick (via Cleveland)
Why Atlanta does this deal: They move off of Capela's expiring deal freeing up room for Onyeka Okongwu to finally start at center. They would add an extra first-round pick in 2027, giving them more draft ammunition to make a future move if they wanted to, and they would add shooting with Clarkson and Sexton. The Hawks shooting is one of their question marks heading into the season and while neither Sexton or Clarkson are good defensively, the Hawks add a veteran backup point guard for when Trae Young is not on the floor. If they want, they could also flip them for more picks. They also stay under the luxury tax with this move.
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: Would the Hawks be willing to move on from Bufkin already? While he has been banged up, Bufkin has flashed two-way potential off the bench. While Clarkson and Sexton are both solid, they might not move the needle for Atlanta and it makes their bench worse on defense.
Why Utah does this deal: They get the best player in the deal with Ingram and they have a year to evaluate if he is a good fit with Markkanen and if he is worth an extension. Bufkin is a promising young guard and Capela gives them a veteran option at center. Utah would still have a good amount of draft capital after the deal and they stay under the luxury tax.
Why Utah does not do this deal: The Jazz might have re-signed Lauri, but they are still likely wanting to tank for a better draft pick and see what they have out of their young players moving forward. Ingram is going to want a big extension and Utah might not want to pay him big money if they are not contenders. This deal for them would come down to how they view Ingram next to Lauri long term. If they traded for Ingram, they would likely be in the back of the lottery and not the top.
Why New Orleans would do this deal: They move off Ingram's contract, get a cheap young enter in Kessler their biggest position hole), and get a first-round pick in return. They could see how Collins fits with the team or they could trade them. New Orleans also stays under the luxury tax with this move. Matthews gives them quality shooting on a cheap deal.
Why New Orleans does not do this deal: Is this enough for Ingram? With him on an expiring deal and not much market for him, I would say so. While Kessler has shown promise defensively and New Orleans needs a center, is he ready to be the starter? Collins might not fit with the team and might not be tradeable again.
Again, this deal is very unlikely to happen, but there is some upside for all teams involved.