New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Cam Johnson to Atlanta, Lakers Get Their Center, Nets Get Reaves
The offseason is here for the other 22 teams in the NBA. While the conference semifinals began yesterday and continue through the week, there are only eight teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. The Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching too. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five.
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles looked like they had a trade for Hornets center Mark Williams, but was rescinded due to a physical. You can bet that the Lakers are going to be looking for a huge upgrade at the center position, but a big question will be if it will cost them Austin Reaves in the process.
Brooklyn is the furthest from the playoffs of the three teams, but they are armed with cap space and plenty of draft assets to turn things around when they want to hit the accelerate button. Will that be this offseason or next?
Here is a trade where each team could get something they need from each other.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta receives: Cam Johnson
Brooklyn Receives: Austin Reaves, Terance Mann, Kobe Bufkin, Maxi Kleber, a 2029 top-five protected pick (via Atlanta), and a 2031 top-three protected pick (via LAL)
Lakers Receive: Nic Claxton, 2025 1st round pick (From NYK, via Brooklyn), 2026 2nd round pick (from ATL, via BKLYN), and a 2027 2nd round pick (their own, via BKLYN)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta would add much-needed shooting to its lineup and not lose any size. Johnson is one of the best wing players that could be acquired via trade and is coming off of a season in which he shot 42% from three. He would fit in like a glove next to Trae Young, who is at his best when he has shooters around him. Having a starting lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Johnson, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu, with Zaccharie Risacher coming off of the bench, could be a potential playoff team in the Eastern Conference. It also keeps Atlanta out of the luxury tax.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Johnson is good, but is it worth to give up a future first in 2029, plus a talented young guard in Bufkin? Bufkin has been hit with injuries in his first two seasons, but has flashed some promise. Atlanta may want to keep Risacher in the starting lineup to let him grow alongside the others. Is this a swing that is big enough to win multiple playoff series?
Why the Nets do this trade: Brooklyn is still in rebuilding mode and get multiple draft picks, plus they get Reaves, who looked fantastic playing next to Doncic and James. They have more than enough money to extend Reaves and along with their draft picks in 2025, they have a foundation. They get more picks to make a trade when they are ready while getting to see how Reaves leads a team on his own. Mann and Kleber can be bench options for this season while they also get to see what Bufkin can do and if he can be a part of the future.
Why the Nets don't do this trade: Johnson and Claxton are both good players and they may value them more than getting Reaves and draft picks. While Reaves is a really good player, he is arguably benefitting a lot from playing next to Luka and LeBron and might be better suited for a No. 3 role on a team, not a No. 1. Brooklyn does not have a No. 1 guy unless it wins the lottery and gets Cooper Flagg, but that is still just a projection. Reaves is going to be extension-eligible and his next contract is going to be expensive.
Why the Lakers do this trade: In some shape or form, the Lakers have to acquire multiple big men this offseason and Claxton is one of the best that might be actually attainable. At his best, he is exactly what they need. A rim-running threat that can protect the paint and defend at a high-level. He is also signed for multiple years already and the Lakers would still have contracts to move if they want to make more upgrades.
Why the Lakers don't do this: It is simple, if the Lakers don't want to do this, it is because they value Reaves and that is understandable. Reaves is a great fit with Doncic and James and Los Angeles should be reluctant about giving him up. However, they don't have a ton of assets and if they wanted a nice upgrade at the center, Reaves might need to be in the deal. Claxton is much better than Mark Williams and will be more expensive too.
Is this completely hypothetical trade likely? Probably not, but, you can see the vision for all three sides and how it would help each of them. Let's see what the offseason brings.
