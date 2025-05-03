How do The Atlanta Hawks Draft Picks And Assets Stack up With the Rest Of The NBA?
A look at a teams collection of assets, whether that is young players or draft picks, can tell you a lot about a team. When you look at Oklahoma City, they have an abundance of picks and young, elite talent and are viewed to be in one of the best situations in the league both for now and into the future. The Phoenix Suns on the other hand are out of draft picks for the rest of the decade, have no young talent aside from Devin Booker, and have a bleak future compared to the teams at the top. So where are the Hawks? They are actually somewhere in the middle.
This is actually an improvement from where they were just a few years ago. After trading a large number of picks for Dejounte Murray, Atlanta has been able to recoup some of those picks by trading Murray themselves. Dyson Daniels is of course the headliner in the trade that sent Murray to New Orleans, but Atlanta also got a first-round pick in 2025 and 2027, two years in which they did not have a first-round pick previously. Pair those picks with the young talent the Hawks have and Atlanta is a pretty favorable situation, though not as good as some of the teams at the top.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton ranked the Hawks 14th when it came to draft assets:
14. Atlanta Hawks
2025 draft picks
First round: No. 13 (via Sacramento), No. 22 (via L.A. Lakers)
Second round: None
"Atlanta doesn't have its own first-round pick this year but recouped draft value via Sacramento, whose finish to the season narrowly conveyed the 13th pick (it had top-12 protection). The Hawks had some positive developments this season, with Dyson Daniels winning the NBA's Most Improved Player and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher also rewarding the franchise's faith. Atlanta is thin up front behind oft-injured Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, and should be looking closely at frontcourt help in the draft. But the Hawks do have also enough young talent on the roster to justify selecting the best player available over specific needs. Their two firsts should enable them to shore up their depth while also adding developmental upside to the roster."
Incoming future first-round picks: 7
Own first in 2026, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032
Less favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans (if both are 5-30; 2026)
More favorable of less favorable of own and San Antonio, less favorable of Cleveland and more favorable of Utah (if 1-8) and Minnesota
More favorable of own and less favorable of Cleveland and Utah then other to Cleveland (2028)
Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 3
Future second-round picks: 6
Future outgoing first-round picks:
Swap rights with San Antonio (2026)
Unprotected first to San Antonio (2027)
When it comes to a direction, the Hawks have the picks and young ta;ent to be able to continue drafting and developing if they choose or they could try to take a swing and land a star player to add to the franchise. It is a far cry from where they were just a few years ago, when they were stuck in a bad salary cap situation and without much picks. New general manager Onsi Saleh is not stepping into the best situation in the league, but it is far from the worst.
Additional Links
Giannis Trade Rumors: NBA Expert Weighs in on What an Atlanta Hawks Trade Offer Would Look Like For The Bucks Star
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis to Houston, Hawks Add Depth, and Milwaukee Starts Rebuild
New Report Links Multiple Candidates to Atlanta Hawks Open Front Office Position, Including Multiple Former GM's