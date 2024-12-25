New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Cam Johnson to Milwaukee, Hawks Prop Up Rotation with Bobby Portis
Heading into trade season fervor, every team has a list of areas that could use attention by way of a trade. For the Atlanta Hawks, those areas are very clear. They desperately need more shooting and a backup point guard. They currently rank 21st in 3PA and 21st in 3P%. The team is incredibly reliant on threes falling for DeAndre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. If they want to make a convincing run to the postseason, that cannot continue.
Conversely, the Milwaukee Bucks have had much more success from deep (3rd in 3P%). Fresh off their NBA Cup win, the Bucks are clearly established as one of the better teams in the East. The question lies in their ceiling. Milwaukee's weakpoint has been its perimeter defense. They routinely let up a ton of attempts from deep (20th in 3PA conceded), struggle to stop those attempts from going in (15th in 3P% conceded) and get out-muscled on the boards (26th in defensive rebounding). Now, credit must be given for their excellent defense against the Thunder in the NBA Cup. Still, there is clear room for improvement on defense.
To meet that goal, forward Bobby Portis could be on the move. Portis is not exactly known for defense, instead earning acclaim for his relentless motor and sharpshooting skills (39.6% from deep on 3.6 attempts per game). He thrives mostly in a bench role and struggles to stay consistent. However, he can still be a helpful player for a variety of rosters around the league. Could the Hawks be one of those teams?
Here is a possible framework for a deal that could work.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks get: Bobby Portis, Shake Milton, Delon Wright
Brooklyn Nets get: Larry Nance, Pat Connaughton, David Roddy, AJ Johnson, 2031 1st round pick (via Milwaukee), 2031 2nd round pick (via Milwaukee)
Milwaukee Bucks get: Cam Johnson, 2025 2nd round pick, 2027 2nd round pick
Why the Hawks would do this trade: Portis shoots well from deep (39.6% on 3.6 attempts a game), brings energy as a rebounder, is under contract for next year and can play center in certain matchups (filling the role of backup center vacated by moving Nance). He's a versatile rotation piece that can give teams a spark off the bench. Wright is a solid backup point guard who Atlanta has struggled to replace since his departure. He is also coming off a fantastic game against the Bulls where he racked up 9 points, five rebounds and four assists. Milton is simply veteran guard depth for the Hawks to call upon.
Why the Hawks would not do this trade: Portis has his own struggles on defense and his ability to create offense is extremely limited. He would be fairly reliant on offense funneled through Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, which is true of many players on Atlanta's roster already. Wright has also struggled at times during his stint in Milwaukee.
Why the Nets would do this trade: They pick up contracts that will expire within the next two seasons and add a young player with some upside in AJ Johnson. However, the real prize is adding an unprotected 2031 Bucks first-round pick. Given the pick is five seasons from now, there is a good chance that pick will end up being in the lottery as Giannis enters his age-35 season and Damian Lillard enters his age-38 season. The Bucks' core is old and aging - there's every reason to expect this team will be at least entering a rebuild by then. Johnson is only 19, but has flashed at times for the Bucks in the G League.
Why the Nets would not do this trade: It would be somewhat disappointing to only get back one first-round pick for Johnson because he's on such an excellent contract and fits in practically any team context as a two-way wing who can do a little bit of everything. If the Thunder's rumored interest in Johnson turns into action, they can easily outbid the Bucks' offer.
Why the Bucks would do this trade: Johnson is a better player than Portis in almost every fashion. He's a much better shooter (42% from deep on 7.6 attempts a game), passes well for his size and can hold up on defense. In addition, he has some experience as a primary offensive option and should be able to function as an efficient third or fourth scorer for the Bucks that still competes on the glass and guards wings. The Bucks do not need as much offense from him, so he can focus solely on being hyper-effective in the areas Milwaukee needs him most.
Why the Bucks would not do this trade: Giving up an unprotected first-round pick so far into the future carries a lot of risk of losing the sustained success Milwaukee has enjoyed thus far. The pick is also far past this team's expiration period, so it would be shocking if that pick did not end up being a top-12 selection.