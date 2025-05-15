New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Coby White to Orlando, Bulls Get Assets, Hawks Get Two-Way Guard
The offseason is here for 24 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals are almost over and there are only six teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship, but that number is about to be cut down. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, and Orlando Magic are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
Orlando seems to be ready to take the next step as a franchise, but how exactly do they do that? There is no denying the Magic have a strong nucleus with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, but this team needs more reliable shooting. If they can add that, it would not be long before they find themselves among the top of the Eastern Conference, especially considering how Cleveland has flamed out early again and the situation that Boston finds itself in with Jayson Tatum's injury and the incoming financial decisions that the Celtics have to make.
Chicago remains stuck in the middle. They are good enough to make the NBA Play-In Tournament but are not true contenders. They have interesting decisions to make regarding the futures of Josh Giddey and Coby White. Giddey is going to be a restricted free agent and could command a big payday given how he played toward the end of the season, plus the Bulls traded for him last summer. White is entering the last year of his contract and could also be in line for a solid payday. Is it smart for the Bulls to pay them both given the defensive limitations they have when they share the court? Could they look to move one and keep the other?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Ayo Dosunmu
Magic Receive: Coby White and Jevon Carter
Bulls Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin, 2025 1st round pick (From Orlando, Via DEN), 2027 2nd round pick (From ATL, Via CLE), 2030 2nd round pick (Via ATL), and a 2031 2nd round pick (From ATL, Via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta moves Kobe Bufkin and three future seconds for a proven backup guard who can operate as a ball handler and defensive option for Atlanta. Dosunmu can play alongside Trae Young or Dyson Daniels and be a strong point of attack defender. Dosunmu can fill the need that the Hawks were hoping Bufkin would do when they drafted him. He is a career 36.1% shooter from three as well. He would strengthen the Hawks bench immediately.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Dosunmu has battled injuries as well and is one the last year of his contract, meaning the Hawks would likely have to pay him a good sized contract. Atlanta had hoped Bufkin could play the role that Dosunmu does and may just bet that he can stay healthy instead of trading him and three seconds to Chicago. While he has had good years shooting the ball, he was only 32.1% from three last season.
Why the Magic do this trade: Orlando has to find better players at the guard position to give them offense and White would do that while not having to take the ball out of the hands of Wagner or Banchero. While White is not a strong defender, Orlando can protect him with their length, size, and athleticism. White is coming off of a season in which he averaged a career high 20.4 PPG on 45/37/90 shooting splits. He could operate off and on the ball and give the Magic a scoring threat at guard they have lacked with this core
Why the Magic don't do this trade: White needs a new contract and unless you are sure that adding him can make you a contender, a core of White (on a new deal), Suggs, Caldwell-Pope, Banchero, and Wagner would be expensive. It is not so much about the price to get White, but what they would owe him afterward.
Why the Bulls do this: They avoid paying White a massive contract, get back draft capital, improve their defense with Isaac, and get to see if Howard and Bufkin can find their places on the roster. The draft capital can get them an extra young player. They can have a team centered around Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Nikola Vucevic, the two draft picks, and these players for next year.
Why the Bulls don't do this: They would rather pay White and Dosunmu than trade them. While the backcourt of Giddey and White has challenges on defense, they were really good on offense and the Bulls seemed to have an identity towards the end of the year, even though it was a flawed one. Isaac has an injury history, Bufkin and Howard have not shown much in their first two seasons, and the draft capital may not yield an impact player.
