New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Daniel Gafford to GSW, Hawks Land New Power Forward
After being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, it's clear the Golden State Warriors need to consider changes. Acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline helped improve their roster, but their matchup against the Timberwolves showed that the Warriors still need more on defense and could use more shooting. They had no answer for Julius Randle in the Timberwolves series and went on several cold streaks without Steph Curry to push them forward. Draymond Green has been an incredible defensive anchor throughout the Warriors' dynasty, but it's fair to wonder if the Warriors need to consider getting him more help on that end. They are also one of the smaller rosters in the NBA and their lack of size was exposed in the Timberwolves matchup.
Getting a big man this summer is a sneaky need for Golden State and there are a few teams that could help them find one. One of the more interesting options comes from the Dallas Mavericks. As a result of the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, they now have a crowded frontcourt with Daniel Gafford, Davis, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington and Cooper Flagg in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now), and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach itself to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if it opts to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on whether the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Dallas is also going to be an interesting team to watch. They made the most shocking trade in NBA history when they sent Doncic to the Lakers, and are in a win-now window, but that got complicated when Kyrie Irving went down with an ACL tear. How will the Mavericks try to improve their roster while knowing that Irving likely won't be available to play next season? They got a huge unexpected boost when they won the NBA Draft lottery and got the right to draft Cooper Flagg, but the guard spot is still a huge question mark for Dallas.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: P.J. Washington
Warriors Receive: Daniel Gafford
Mavericks: Moses Moody, Georges Niang, a 2025 1st round pick (No. 22 overall, via ATL), and a top ten protected 2028 1st round pick (via GSW)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They use one of their first-round picks to get one of the top veteran players on the trade block. With the construction of the Mavericks roster, Washington is a player who appears to be expendable, and they could try to trade him or Daniel Gafford in search of backcourt help. Washington will give the Hawks a big upgrade when it comes to the frontcourt, which is key given Jalen Johnson's injury history.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They would rather keep their first-round pick and either use it on a rookie or use it to trade for another veteran. Washington is on an expiring contract. Will the Hawks look to extend him or just have him as a one-year rental?
Why the Warriors do this trade: They get a much needed presence in the middle of their defense and a fantastic rebounder. Gafford would be a great fit for the Warriors on both ends of the floor and fills a bigger need than Moody does. The pick they send out is protected and they gear up for another potential Western Conference run with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.
Why the Warriors don't do this deal: They don't want to give up one of their young players and a draft pick for Gafford. They may look elsewhere to try and fill
Why the Mavericks do this deal: They move two players who don't really fill a need on their team and they get a low-cost option in Moody as well as two draft picks. Moody would run the backcourt for a year until Irving gets back from his injury or the team could use the 22nd pick from Atlanta to select a point guard (Walter Clayton Jr?). This deal helps them now and in the future. Niang is a good backup forward who shoots the ball well.
Why the Mavericks don't do this deal: They look to get more from other teams for Washington and Gafford. Moody is a good player, but he is not a true point guard.