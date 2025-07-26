New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends De'Aaron Fox to Minnesota, Rudy Gobert to San Antonio
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
The Spurs made a huge midseason trade for star point guard De'Aaron Fox, but due to Victor Wembanyama having to miss the rest of the season with an injury, the Spurs missed the playoffs again. They hit it big in the draft lottery yet again, though, when they moved all the way up to the second pick and got an elite prospect, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. Now, the Spurs who have Fox (who is up for an extension), last year's rookie of the year Stephon Castle, and Harper. How will these guys co-exist? Could Fox be the odd man out at some point so the Spurs can grow their young core together? Maybe they just wait until Harper is ready to take the reins, or they try to cash in on Fox's value now.
Minnesota was mentioned as a team for Kevin Durant, but other than that, the Timberwolves were focused on bringing back their own talent. They re-signed Julius Randle and Naz Reid, but had to let Nickeil Alexander-Walker go. While Rudy Gobert has been the anchor of the Wolves' defense, he is aging and still expensive. After two straight seasons of getting to the conference finals but coming up short, could the Wolves make a late shakeup in the offseason to try to make things different for next season? There is no reporting suggesting they are looking to move him, but it could be something that makes sense if Minnesota does not feel it can compete for the championship in the Western Conference.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Leonard Miller
Timberwolves Receive: De'Aaron Fox and Jeremy Sochan
Spurs Receive: Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, and an unprotected 2028 1st round pick swap (via MIN)
Why the Hawks do this deal: Miller would give them another big in the frontcourt to round out their roster. At 6'10 220 LBS, Miller could grow with the Hawks, likely spending time in the G-League while he develops. He has only played in 30 career games, but this is a no risk trade for the Hawks with almost no downside.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Because the Hawks are trying to win big this year, they may not want another developmental player. They may elect to go with a more proven veteran who could actually help the team this season.
Why the Timberwolves do this trade: Minnesota has been needing a point guard to run their offense and while it might hurt to move Gobert, they have Naz Reid who can start in his place. Fox would form an elite backcourt duo with Anthony Edwards and give them the floor general they have been needing for the past couple of seasons. They free up some money by moving both Gobert and DiVincenzo and still remain a contender in the Western Conference. Sochan is an elite defender and Gueye has shown plenty of upside on that end.
Why the Timberwolves don't do this trade: Gobert has been a critical part of the Wolves defense and a huge reason they have made back to back Western Conference Finals appearances. They would get worse on that end and Fox has had his struggles of staying on the court. There is plenty of risk for trading one of the best rim protectors in the league and one of the best bench players.
Why the Spurs do this trade: They add shooting with the addition of DiVincenzo (a huge need at the moment), and they can form the most dangerous defensive duo in the NBA with Wembanyama and Gobert. They clear room for Dylan Harper to take over at point guard and create the best rim-protecting defense in the NBA.
Why the Spurs don't do this trade: Do Gobert and Wembanyama fit together? It would be intriguing, but ultimately the Spurs might be better off by leaving Wembanyama in the middle. If the fit would not work, the Spurs should not try to make it work.