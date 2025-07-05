New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Proposal Sends Dejounte Murray to Utah, New Orleans Lands John Collins
We are a few days into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
Utah has been ridding their team of experienced veterans to make way for the young guys on the roster to get plenty of playing time, and they are likely not done yet. After trading Collin Sexton to the Hornets and releasing Jordan Clarkson. John Collins seems to perpetually be in trade rumors and is the next logical candidate to be moved. He is on an expiring deal and had one of the best seasons of his career statistically, but there have not been any takers so far for him.
New Orleans has had quite the offseason. They made a peculiar trade with the Wizards, sending out C.J. McCollum and Kelly Olynyk for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, but it did not end there. After drafting Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears with the No. 7 pick, they made the potentially disastrous trade with the Hawks, a trade that could cost them a premium pick next season. This team has logjam at guard and needs more defensive help.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jose Alvarado
Jazz Receive: Dejounte Murray and a 2028 top-eight protected 1st round pick (via NO)
Pelicans Receive: John Collins, Svi Mykhailiuk, a 2026 2nd round pick (via ATL), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Alvarado would be welcomed in Atlanta, as he played his college ball at Georgia Tech and fills a huge need for the Hawks. Atlanta needs another ball handler, and while Alvarado is not a traditional point guard, he does plenty of things the Hawks also need, not to mention he is on one of the best contracts in the NBA. With the additions of Poole and Fears, though, how much will he play in New Orleans? He is a pest on the defense, a good passer, and a good enough three-point shooter, so you can't leave him open. This would be a great get for Atlanta.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They prefer other options than Alvarado. This seems like a great trade for Atlanta, but they may not value Alvarado and decide against making a move for him.
Why the Pelicans do this trade: Giving up another first-round pick might seem unwise, but getting off the Dejounte Murray contract might be worth it. Collins was having arguably the best season of his career for Utah last year, despite playing in only 40 games. He averaged 19.0 PPG and 8.2 RPG and shot 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from three. The frontcourt in New Orleans seems a little crowded, but the main attraction to this trade is moving Murray and opening up more minutes for Fears.
Why the Pelicans don't do this trade: Where does Collins fit in? New Orleans now has Yves Miss, Derik Queen and Kevon Looney at center, Zion at power forward, and Trey Murphy at small forward. The Pelicans would have to do some serious roster manuevering to make this fit work.
Why the Jazz do this trade: They get another draft asset and while Murray is far from a perfect player, he is a good locker room veteran and could help the direction of this franchise as it finds its players to build around. If Murray plays well, they can attempt to move him to a team that could use him. This would be a strong return for Collins.
Why the Jazz don't do this trade: Murray has not been a winning player to have and the reason the Jazz moved on from Sexton and Clarkson was to open up minutes for their young players. Do they really want Murray messing with that? It might be worth it for another draft pick, but seeing as how the Pelicans are not on a strong trajectory, having top eight protections might not be ideal.