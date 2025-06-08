New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis To The Knicks, Hawks Get Needed Center Depth
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
There is not going to be a bigger offseason storyline than the potential trade of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. While he has not asked to be traded from Milwaukee yet, there continue to be rumors about the potential move. The Bucks roster is depleted and they have no young players or draft picks to trade to upgrade their team. If Giannis wants to win another NBA championship, it likely would not be in Milwaukee and as hard as it is to admit, the Bucks might be better in the long run by trading Giannis.
New York is in an interesting position. They made it to the conference finals and if not for the collapse in game one, they might have beaten the Pacers and moved on to the NBA Finals. Every main player for the Knicks is locked in for next season and with Boston losing Jayson Tatum and uncertainty with teams like Cleveland and Milwaukee, the Knicks could easily just run it back with this team and hope they have better luck.
The biggest criticisms of this Knicks team were the lack of defense from center Karl-Anthony Towns and their depth. Towns is an incredible offensive player, but his defense has been a sore spot, and if you pair that with Jalen Brunson, who is not a strong defender either, it was easy for teams to target the Knicks. They had no reliable depth and it was up to the starters to take on a heavy load. While it seems unlikely, the only real way for the Knicks to address these problems is by trading a starter and Towns is the most likely to move due to the issues already outlined. With the firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau, could more changes be made? There has always been a connection between the Knicks wanting to acquire Giannis, but that appears to be hard to do unless other teams are involved.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Mitchell Robinson
Knicks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, Terance Mann, Bobby Portis, Andre Jackson Jr, and a 2027 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Bucks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, and Pacome Dadiet
Why the Hawks do this trade: They improve their center depth with Robinson, who gives them needed size behind Okongwu and can give the Hawks matchup versatility. They move off of Mann's contract, keep both first round picks, Kobe Bufkin remains, and the Hawks can re-sign Caris LeVert and hope to make a charge up the standings in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Robinson does have injury history and the Hawks may look elsewhere to fill the backup spot.
Why the Bucks do this trade: I only think a trade to the Knicks comes to fruition if Giannis wants to force his way there, which does not seem like something he would do and has not been reported in any way. If it did happen, they would get two really good players to keep them in playoff contention. Towns is a polarizing player, but he is an All-NBA player who is phenomenal on offense. Anunoby gives them one of the best defenders in the league and McBride could get a chance to start with Lillard out. While they are not a Finals contender, this team should still be a playoff contender in the East.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: There are certainly going to be better deals for Giannis. Even if he wanted to force his way to the Knicks, the Bucks don't have to do this trade. They are still out a large number of picks for the future and there is no real young talent on the team.
Why the Knicks do this trade: They get one of the best players in the NBA and one who makes them better. They still have Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, while also adding depth to the bench, which was a huge weakness for them. The Knicks become the most talented team in the Eastern Conference and likely the favorites to get to the NBA Finals next season. Giannis is a game-changer for the franchise.
Why the Knicks don't do this trade: There is not really a reason for the Knicks to not do this trade. They are a better team with Giannis than with Towns, even if you are giving up Anunoby in the process.