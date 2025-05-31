New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Herb Jones to ATL, Mitchell Robinson to Pelicans, Knicks Add Depth
Ever since the Hawks made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the defense has been a problem for them. They finished 18th in team defensive rating last season, which is an improvement from finishing 27th in 2023-24. However, it was their second straight season finishing as one of the five worst defenses league-wide in terms of 3P% conceded, illustrating a poor perimeter defense that lacks a multitude of high-level stoppers. Dyson Daniels turned in a season worthy of an All-Defensive First Team selection, but the Hawks didn't have any other defenders that came close to his impact. They need to add more pieces to their defense and there are several ways of doing that during the offseason.
One of the most intriguing is by making a big move for Pelicans forward Herb Jones. Jones finished with an All-Defensive First Team selection last season in recognition of his status as one of the NBA's most talented and versatile defenders. Furthermore, he's on an excellent value contract that pays him under $15 million per year for each of the next two seasons. That makes him an extremely valuable trade candidate, but the Pelicans have emphatically shut down trade talks involving him until recently.
NBA insider Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports recently wrote that there are “no untouchables” on the Pelicans, who are gauging the trade value of every player on their roster. That extends to Jones, who should have a robust market given how perfectly he would fit on multiple rosters that are currently in contention for a championship. Could the Hawks be the team to pull the trigger on a Jones deal?
If they are, it might make sense to do the deal as part of a larger move. The New York Knicks, who are currently looking to make a comeback in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, have found their depth to be lacking and could make a move this summer to rebuild their depth by trading one of their significant contracts for multiple rotation players. By doing so, they could improve their second unit and keep their starters fresh to a greater degree.
Given the needs of all three teams, what would a trade between them look like? Here is one possible framework.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Herbert Jones
New York Knicks Receive: Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado, Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Mitchell Robinson, Mo Gueye, 2025 1st round pick (via SAC, from ATL, #13), 2030 1st round pick swap (via NYK), 2031 1st round pick (via ATL, top-8 protected)
Why the Hawks would do this deal: A healthy Herb Jones is the perfect fit for the Hawks' roster. He's never finished below the 94th percentile for STL% across all wings in his career and posted a career-best STL% of 2.8% in the 20 games he played this season. In the 2023-24 season, he also recorded a BLK% of 2.6%, which matched Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's one of the best perimeter defenders in the league because he excels at both on-ball and off-ball defense. Jones has even played center in small-ball lineups, meaning that he can even go against opposing centers if needed. Adding him to a lineup that already has Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson in it would make the Hawks one of the best perimeter defenses in basketball. On offense, Jones isn't the most dynamic player, but he shot 41.8% from three-point range on 3.6 attempts per game in his last healthy season. Working off the gravity of Trae Young would be enormously beneficial for his offensive production.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: They are giving up two first-round picks for a player who just missed almost the entire season with a shoulder injury. Furthermore, this move would complicate their starting lineup because it likely moves Zaccharie Risacher to more of a sixth man role. That could stunt his development into a complete wing and ultimately lower their ceiling.
Why the Knicks would do this deal: Missi was one of the most impactful rookies last season, making All-Rookie Second Team due to his ability to crank out double-doubles. He was a very impactful rebounder in his first season and also recorded a BLK% of 4.8%, illustrating future upside as a respectable shot blocker. Missi's offensive game is still growing, but his athleticism allowed him to find some success as a scorer in the paint while he showed utility as a screener to get teammates open. Perhaps most importantly for the Knicks, he's under contract for the next three seasons at only $3.3 million per year, an incredibly cheap price for a player that won't play starter's minutes due to Karl-Anthony Towns starting at the 5. Alvarado is a great backup point guard who holds his own on defense despite his size. He can run the offense in the absence of Jalen Brunson, reducing the workload on the Knicks superstar. Hawkins has struggled to stay healthy, but he can be a very effective shooter when healthy and offers something as a floor spacer.
Why the Knicks would not do this deal: Missi seems like a clear fit, but Hawkins and Alvarado come with significant risks. Hawkins is fairly one-dimensional if his shot isn't falling because his defensive abilities are limited at the moment. Alvarado brings a lot from an effort and playmaking perspective, but it's fair to wonder whether he will just be a target in the playoffs rather than actually providing relief for Brunson. Furthermore, backup point guard may not be a very important position for New York considering how important Brunson is to their offense.
Why the Pelicans would do this deal: Even though he isn't the healthiest player, Mitchell Robinson is still a quality defender who offers a lot as a rim protector. His offensive game is very limited, but the Pelicans just need a capable starting center who can cover up for limited defenders in C.J McCollum and Zion Williamson. If it doesn't work, Robinson's contract expires at the end of the season and the Pelicans will not have their long-term flexibility impacted. They also take a development flyer on Mo Gueye, who showed real defensive potential with the Hawks this season. Gueye took steps as a rim protector and rebounder this season, making a positive impact on a leaky Hawks defense in only his second season. He could grow into the long-term replacement for Missi. It shoudl also be acknowledged that the Pelicans are also in a rebuild, so getting two real first-round picks and a pick swap would further their process along.
Why the Pelicans would not do this deal: Missi had a great rookie season and they may want to give him more time to develop before moving on from him so early in his career. In addition, giving up Jones is a tough move to make because he is such an unique defender and it's highly unlikely they would be able to find a player that provides his defensive impact with their picks.
