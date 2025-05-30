New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Kevin Durant to Minnesota, Randle to Phoenix, Hawks Add Bench Help
The offseason is here for 27 teams in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder have advanced to the NBA Finals and will await either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks, with the Pacers leading that series 3-2. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Lakers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
For the second straight season, the Minnesota Timberwolves got to the Western Conference Finals but lost in five games. It seems like Minnesota needs to reshape its team around Anthony Edwards, but how? Minnesota is low on draft capital, Julius Randle and Naz Reid have a player option for next season, and there is glaring hole at point guard. This offseason could potentially see another shakeup for Minnesota as they look to take the next step and actually reach the NBA Finals. There were reports of the Timberwolves attempting to trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline and those talks might be revisited this offseason.
Phoenix is in perhaps the bleakest situation in the entire NBA. They do not control their own draft picks for the rest of the decade, they are in the dreaded second apron and have little means to improve, and are stuck with the Bradley Beal contract, which has a no-trade clause. It seems like the only way that the Suns can improve their team is if they decide to trade one or both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, with Durant being the far more likely option. What kind of return would Durant get the Suns given his age and injury history? It is one of the more fascinating questions in the NBA.
Here is a trade that could work for all three teams.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Donte DiVincenzo and Royce O'Neale
Suns Receive: Julius Randle, Mike Conley, and a 2028 first round pick swap
Timberwolves Receive: Kevin Durant, a 2027 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They add bench help for little cost. DiVincenzo is one of the best bench players in the league and O'Neale is a versatile wing player who is a knockdown shooter, who happens to have familiarity with head coach Quin Snyder from their days in Utah. They also stay under the luxury tax and keep their first round picks, as well as young guard Kobe Bufkin.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They don't want either player for multiple season. O'Neale is over 30 and has three years left on his contract and not quite the defender he used to be. Do the Hawks still want him around on the team two years from now?
Why the Timberwolves do this trade: They move off of their biggest weakness in the starting lineup with Conley gone, don't have to extend Randle at a big number, and land Durant, who can be the No. 2 next to Anthony Edwards. Durant is an upgrade over Randle and a lineup with Durant, Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels would still be strong.
Why the Timberwolves don't do this trade: They are sacrificing some of their depth and would have to rely on young players like Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon, and their first round pick in this year's draft. Can Dillingham take over as the starting point guard? If not, that could position could be a mess.
Why the Suns do this trade: They get Randle, who had a strong finish to the season, and he can pair with Booker and Bradley Beal as the Suns look to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Conley can be a veteran PG for the team and they get a potential valuable 1st round asset.
Why the Suns don't do this trade: Is this the best they can do for Durant? Randle is a good player, but his style has not always equated to winning basketball. Conley is an abysmal defensive player and is 37 years old. This team likely won't be good enough to contend in the West without some other moves made.