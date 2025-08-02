New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jalen Green to The Kings, DeRozan and Monk to Phoenix
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season. Even so, could there be a sneaky blockbuster trade that nobody sees coming late into the summer, much like the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks last September?
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Phoenix has been busy this offseason. They traded Kevin Durant to the Rockets, traded for Hornets center Mark Williams, drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach, signed Devin Booker to a massive extension, and recently bought Bradley Beal's contract. There is still a lot that needs to be done for this team to have even a puncher's chance at making the playoffs, though. While they have already made swings for Williams and Maluach, could they still aim to bring another big man? They need more frontcourt help, not just at center.
Sacramento signed Dennis Schroeder to a three year, $45 million deal, but has otherwise had a quiet offseason. They have been rumored to want to move DeMar DeRozan, but things have been quiet on that front. The Kings do not have the look of a playoff team this season and seem to lack direction overall as a franchise. If they looked to move DeRozan, what would they be prioritizing in return?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Royce O'Neale
Kings Receive: Jalen Green and Nick Richards
Suns Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, Vit Krejci, an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (from SAC, via SAS), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this deal: O'Neale is still a really good three-point shooter and has plenty of familiarity with Quin Snyder from their days in Utah. He would give the Hawks depth and another shooter to put around Trae Young and that has been one of the top priorities this offseason for the team.
Why the Hawks don't do this deal: O'Neale is not on a great contract and Atlanta has done a good job of getting rid of any potential negative value contracts on the team. Is bringing in O'Neale worth moving on from Krejci, who has gotten better in each season and is one a nice contract? Maybe not. This would move the Hawks closer to the luxury tax, which they have not paid under owner Tony Ressler.
Why the Suns do this trade: Despite what they say in public, it is hard to see the pairing of Devin Booker and Jalen Green working together. DeRozan and Monk make them a better team and they get off the long-term contract of Green. This team could use more draft capital and getting a first round pick in the deal would be fantastic. Krejci gives them a low-cost option in the backcourt as well.
Why the Suns don't do this trade: If they really believe in Green, they should just keep the team they have.
Why the Kings do this trade: They take a bet on a high-upside player. That is what this boils down to. Not a lot of what the Kings are doing makes much sense but this is a team that seems intent on trying to move Monk and DeRozan.
Why the Kings don't do this deal: They become a worse team after the deal and Green might not ever live up to his lofty draft position and upside.