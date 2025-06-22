New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jalen Green To Utah, Hawks Add Elite Shooters
On the day of the NBA's final game, a blockbuster trade was agreed upon. ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier today that the Houston Rockets were trading Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year's draft, and five second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant. It signals a shift that the Rockets are ready to compete for an NBA Championship, while the Suns now move forward without the future Hall of Famer.
Ever since the trade went official, there has already been speculation that the Suns were looking to move Green. While he has loads of talent, a backcourt of Green and Booker is an odd fit, especially since neither is a true point guard. Not only that, Phoenix has glaring holes on its roster at the wing and at center. Green could be moved to fill some of those needs and Phoenix has to decide whether to just keep both Green and the pick or move one of them to try and fill out their roster. They have to figure out all of that and what to do with Bradley Beal. The work is far from over in Phoenix.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now), and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach itself to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if it opts to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on whether the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Utah finished with the worst record in the NBA, but they fell to the 5th pick on lottery night and they missed out on their chance to add either Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper. When you look at the roster, there are still plenty of long-term questions about who actually fits going forward. With guys like John Collins, Colin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson on expiring deals, Utah could look to move them for more assets as they continue to climb out of the NBA's cellar. Could they take a chance on Green?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Grayson Allen and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Suns acquire: John Collins and Dominick Barlow, a 2025 2nd round pick (via Utah), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via Utah)
Jazz Receive: Jalen Green
Why the Hawks do this trade: They add two really good shooters, which is a weakness on their team. Allen is a 41.4% career three-point shooter, and Mykhailiuk is a 36% three-point shooter. They address one of their biggest needs while not giving up any draft picks or young players.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Allen has three years left on his deal and is not a strong defender. Mykhailiuk does not offer much on either side of the ball and the Hawks may look to upgrade their roster elsewhere
Why the Jazz do this trade: They take a swing on a player with a lot of talent. The Jazz are trying to add to their roster and they don't have a lead guard. Utah is not competing for a playoff spot next season, but they need to figure out what works on their roster and what does not. They have a lot of youth in the backcourt with Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, but neither possess the talent that Green does. He could team up with Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and the 5th pick in the draft to form an intriguing core in Utah.
Why Utah does not do this trade: Green is a polarizing player and there is not a huge market for him for a reason. While talented, he is inefficient on offense and not a great defender. While Utah needs to take chances on high-upside talent, would Houston have been so willing to give him up if they thought he would be a star?
Why the Suns do this: They get a veteran big man to pair with Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. Collins was having the best season of his career for the Jazz and while on an expiring deal, he could provide a long-term answer in the front court. Barlow is a cheap player who the Suns could try and develop.
Why the Suns don't do this trade: Is this all they can get for Green? There have been reports that his market is not robust, but Collins is a solid, but not great player. WIthout their future draft picks, Phoenix needs high-level talent to put around Booker. They still have holes at center and point guard after this trade.