Top Three Anthony Davis Trade Ideas That Land Him In Atlanta

While the most talked-about player in the potential trade market in the NBA right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis is flying under the radar. A lot of analysts around the NBA have pointed to the Hawks as one of the teams that could make a trade for Antetokounmpo if he becomes available. What about Davis? That is something that has not been mentioned, at least until this week

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on Tuesday that the Hawks are expected to be a contender to trade for Davis, along with the Raptors and the Pistons.

"Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, another former NBA champion, is expected to be a critical trade target of several teams, including many of the East's contenders. The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors are expected to be suitors for Davis, league sources told ESPN.

The Mavericks are open to exploring the trade markets for Davis, center Daniel Gafford and guards Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell, sources said. Davis' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has met with Mavericks interim co-general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi and requested clarity about whether the franchise wants to extend Davis in the offseason or trade him ahead of the deadline. Finley and Riccardi stated the franchise wants to keep its options open and view how the team plays for the next few weeks. They have not ruled out the possibility of an extension.

The Pistons (19-5), Raptors (15-10) and Hawks (14-11) represent high-level threats in the East and are having seasons that give hope that a player like Davis -- a 10-time All-Star who has spent his entire career in the Western Conference -- can elevate them into a viable championship-quality team.

Davis, who turns 33 in March, will become eligible Aug. 6 to sign up to a four-year, $275 million max extension. The extension would pay him $76 million in his age-37 season. Without an extension, he can be a free agent in 2027 if he declines his $62.8 million player option that offseason."

What would it take to land Davis? Here are three trade ideas that could see the Hawks land one of the NBA's best players.

No. 1: Hawks send Kristaps Porzingis, Zaccharie Risacher, a top-three protected 2029 1st round pick, and a 2031 top-three protected first-round pick for Anthony Davis

Dec 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If the Hawks want to trade for Davis, either Trae Young or Porzingis has to be included in the deal and if the Hawks do indeed make a move for him, I doubt that Young is going to be sent to Dallas. The Hawks will want to pair Young with Davis and Jalen Johnson and Dallas already has Kyrie Irving.

The appeal to this deal for Atlanta is that they get an MVP caliber player for an expiring contract, two protected firsts, and Risacher. While I don't think the Hawks are looking to move on already from Risacher, he might have to be in the deal. I don't get the sense that the Hawks would include Jalen Johnson or the 2026 unprotected pick from the Pelicans for Davis and Dallas is going to want some type of player in return for a player of Davis's caliber.

Dallas would get two draft picks (something they are light on going forward), an expiring contract with Porzingis, and a young player who was selected No. 1 overall and finished as the runner-up for Rookie of the Year.

No. 2: Hawks Send Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, Asa Newell, a top-three protected 2029 1st round pick, and a 2031 top-three protected first-round pick for Anthony Davis

The Hawks could not do this until Dec. 15th, but if they were intent on keeping Risacher, they could throw in Kennard and Newell. Kennard would be another expiring contract that would help free up space for the Mavericks next offseason. Newell has shown flashes when he has played this season and he could be another young player to help Dallas byild around Cooper Flagg.

No. 3: : Hawks Send Kristaps Porzingis, Trae Young, a top-three protected 2029 1st round pick, and a 2031 top-three protected first-round pick for Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Daniel Gafford

Let's throw in a Trae Young deal.

If the Mavs did want to trade for Young, I would assume it means they will be sending Irving elsewhere. Young can lead the offense and let Flagg play his natural position while letting Porzingis man the five. Dallas moves off some longer term salary and can see how Young pairs with this team before determining whether or not to re-sign him (if Young wants to remain in Dallas).

Atlanta would get Davis, more shooting with Thompson, and a backup center for Onyeka Okongwu. I think this deal is unlikely because I don't think that the Hawks would want to send Young to Dallas, but for the purpose of this exercise, I included what a potential Young deal could look like.

There are of course going to be multi team options out there if the Hawks do want to try and make a move for Davis. I think there is some clear upside with the move, but his health status and contract are concerns.

