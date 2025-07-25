New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jerami Grant to Milwaukee, Kyle Kuzma to Portland
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Portland had a nice stretch to end the season and seemed to really find a defensive identity that nearly got them into the play-in tournament at season's end. So far this offseason, they have brought back Damian Lillard (likely not playing this season), traded for Jrue Holiday, and drafted Yang Hansen. The Blazers seem to be trying to take a next step by bringing in veteran talent to help with their young pieces, but they could use more offense. They should have one of the best defenses in the NBA, but their offense is a major question mark. Because Lillard and Holiday are both aging and making lots of money, could Portland look to shed salary elsewhere? They have been rumored to want to move Jerami Grant, but have been seemingly unable to find any takers.
Milwaukee made one of the most stunning moves in recent memory when they decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard's contract to make room to sign Pacers center Myles Turner. This franchise appears to be going all out in their attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Is it going to work? So far it appears to be, but the Bucks have a ways to go to make their roster a championship contender. What other moves could they make to try and improve their roster? Their backcourt is the obvious answer, but the team could still use talent anywhere.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Andre Jackson Jr
Blazers Receive: Kyle Kuzma, AJ Green, Tyler Smith, and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick swap (via MIL)
Bucks Receive: Jerami Grant and a 2027 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta can get a cheap guard to round out their roster and one that is a solid defender as well. He is also a 38.5% career three-point shooter, though it is on low volume. The Hawks have been adding shooting to the roster this offseason, and can bet on Jackson improving with their team. They stay below the luxury tax, and if needed, he can spend time in College Park with the Hawks' G-League team, which is among the best in the NBA. This is a cheap addition with upside to round out the roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They could use another center/big or another small forward instead of another guard
Why the Bucks do this trade: This may seem like a steep price to pay for a player like Grant, but the Bucks are clearly desperate to do whatever they need to do to put a good team around Giannis. Grant would make them better and more talented to compete in a weakened Eastern Conference.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: An unprotected pick for Jerami Grant? If it helps keep Giannis and moves them off of Kyle Kuzma, it might be worth it but that is a hefty price to pay
Why the Blazers do this trade: Yes, Kuzma is worse than Grant, but an unprotected pick in 2032 and moving off of Grant's contract would be worth it. The Blazers have a good defensive infrastructure to hide Kuzma's weaknesses on that end of the floor and it helps them in the long run with their finances.
Why the Blazers don't do this trade: Kuzma is much worse than Grant and has not been a winning player since leaving the Lakers. He could make them much worse, and even an unprotected pick might not be worth it.