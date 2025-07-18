New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Proposal Sends Jonathan Kuminga to Phoenix, Hawks Round Out Their Roster
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Golden State has been one of the quietest teams in the NBA this offseason, not doing much to add to their team. Their has been a lot of talk around the Jonathan Kuminga situation, as he is a restricted free agent. The problem for Kuminga and the Warriors is that no teams in the NBA besides the Nets have actual cap space. When will this situation get resolved?
Phoenix has been busy this offseason. They traded Kevin Durant to the Rockets, traded for Hornets center Mark Williams, drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach, signed Devin Booker to a massive extension, and recently bought Bradley Beal's contract. There is still a lot that needs to be done for this team to have even a puncher's chance at making the playoffs, and according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Suns are interested in Kuminga, though acquiring him would be difficult.
“Sources say Phoenix, meanwhile, is the latest team to express exploratory interest in a Kuminga sign-and-trade ... challenging as it would be for the Suns to make such a deal happen. Fresh off completing a buyout of Bradley Beal this week, enabling the Suns to waive-and-stretch the hefty contract possessed by the three-time NBA All-Star guard, they have contacted both Kuminga's representation and the Warriors to make their fondness for the bouncy swingman known.”
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Nick Richards
Suns Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (sign and trade, Kuminga gets a three-year, $54 million deal) and Moses Moody
Warriors Receive: Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick swap (via PHX)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Richards would be a perfect third center for the Hawks. He is cheap, on an expiring deal, and can fill in as the backup center when Kristaps Porzingis has to miss time during the regular season. He is a strong rebounder and an athletic play-finisher around the rim. Richards was overcast in his role with the Suns and would be better suited for this kind of role with the Hawks.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Richards is not always available either and the Hawks may not want to risk having him and Porzingis miss time together. He is not the strongest defender either.
Why the Warriors do this trade: Kuminga never really seemed to fit with Golden State and getting back players who can help Stephen Curry chase a title now while adding a really valuable draft asset is a win for the Warriors. They get veteran players to help their roster try and win now and they could use that pick to try and acquire another player. They still need to find a center for their roster.
Why the Warriors don't do this trade: Could they find a better deal for Kuminga than this? Golden State is only worried about winning another title with Curry leading the way. Does getting these two players put them in the same class as OKC, Denver and Houston?
Why the Suns do this trade: They get a young, versatile wing player who will be given an opportunity to grow. There is a chance that Kuminga could take a huge leap on another team with a bigger role, and if he can hit big with Phoenix, it can help change their bleak outlook. Moody replaces Allen and is younger, not to mention on a better contract. While there is still work to be done, this move helps the Suns financially and makes their team better.
Why the Suns don't do this trade: Do they want to give up yet another draft asset? Phoenix has not been shy about doing whatever it can to put a winning team around Devin Booker, but this team does not have much in terms of assets. If Kuminga does not turn into a potential star, this could really set the Suns back.