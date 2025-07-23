New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jonathan Kuminga To The Clippers, Bogdan Bogdanovic To The Warriors
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Golden State has been one of the quietest teams in the NBA this offseason, not doing much to add to their team. Their has been a lot of talk around the Jonathan Kuminga situation, as he is a restricted free agent. The problem for Kuminga and the Warriors is that no teams in the NBA besides the Nets have actual cap space. When will this situation get resolved and if the Warriors do end up doing a sign and trade with Kuminga, what will the return be?
The Clippers have had an underrated offseason. They were able to snag Brook Lopez on a great deal and then were able to get John Collins from Utah, giving them a viable option at power forward. Then this week, they were able to get Bradley Beal after his contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns. This team looks ready to compete in the Western Conference next season, but they are an older team. Could they look to perhaps trade some of their old talent for young talent that can lead them once Kawhi Leonard and James Harden move on?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Kris Dunn
Clippers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (signing him to a three-year, $52.5 million deal), Gui Santos, and a 2026 2nd round pick (from ATL, via BOS)
Warriors Receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Brown, a 2026 2nd round pick (from LAC, via MEM), a 2031 2nd round pick (via LAC), and a 2032 2nd round pick (vi LAC)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get one of the best defenders in the league and someone who can also be a backup ball handler when Trae Young is off the floor. The Hawks have perhaps the best perimeter defender in the NBA with Dyson Daniels and getting Dunn would elevate them on that end of the floor. Atlanta has more than enough offense to compensate for Dunn's lack of contributions on that end and he would be a great final piece for the roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Do they need another ball handler? You could make a good argument that the Hawks final roster spot should be a center or a small forward. It also seems unlikely the Clippers would willingly give Dunn up.
Why the Clippers do this trade: They get younger and more athletic. While Kuminga is not someone to build around to win a championship, he might be better in a different role outside of Golden State. Getting Beal makes Bogdanovic somewhat expendable and his defense has slipped to an unplayable level if he is not hitting shots. Kuminga gives them a nice young player for the future and also h
Why the Clippers don't do this trade: Kuminga has flashed upside and talent, but has not put it all together yet, and giving up a new contract comes with lots of risks. While he might be better in a new environment, he might just be stuck in a certain role in the NBA. His fit with this roster is not the cleanest, either.
Why the Warriors do this trade: Bogdanovic was one of the best bench players in the NBA just two seasons ago with the Hawks and he played much better once he was traded to the Clippers. He would have an unbelievable shot selection playing with Stephen Curry and would give the Warriors firepower on offense off the bench.
Why the Warriors don't do this trade: They are getting much older and Bogdanovic has become a real problem on defense. If his offense is not working on any given night, he is almost unplayable. Those kinds of players are hard to win playoff games with and that is the Warriors goal. Could they get a better deal for Kuminga elsewhere?