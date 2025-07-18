New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Keegan Murray to Cleveland, De'Andre Hunter to Sacramento
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Sacramento signed Dennis Schroeder to a three-year, $45 million deal, but has otherwise had a quiet offseason. This team seems to be stuck in the middle and without much direction. They seemed to start off the process of a possible rebuild or retooling when they moved De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, getting a solid return of draft picks. Could they continue to do that with other players on their roster for the right price?
Cleveland had a phenomenal regular season, but once again fell short in the second round of the playoffs. Instead of making big moves to the core of their roster, the Cavs look to be attempting to make another run with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland at the helm. They could use some help around them and have some contracts to move around to make an all-in push in what should be a weak Eastern Conference. What move could that be?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Dean Wade
Kings Receive: De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci, an unprotected 2030 1st round pick swap (via CLE), and unprotected 2031 1st round pick (via CLE)
Cavs Receive: Keegan Murray
Why the Hawks do this trade: Wade provided them another big and one that can play two-ways. Wade is a career 36 .8% three-point shooter on 3.2 attempts while also being a solid rebounder. He could be a big piece for the Hawks bench and even be a backup five in the event that Porzingis has to miss games, which is likely.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: The main reason would be the luxury tax. Atlanta has not paid the luxury tax under owner Tony Ressler, but this seems to be the year where it would be wise. Wade is not really a center either and the Hawks might be better off by bringing in a more traditional third center instead of another power forward.
Why the Kings make this trade: They continue to rebuild and get two valuable picks in the future from the Cavs. Murray is good, but has not taken big steps towards being a potential star player, and it might be time to move him if it can net them this kind of return. This would give the Kings a more solid direction than what they are currently trying to do. Hunter and Krejci can fill out the roster while the front office decides how to further build out this team.
Why the Kings don't do this deal: Murray is a good young player and while he might not be the franchise centerpiece to build around, it might not be wise to move him this early in his career.
Why the Cavs do this trade: This is the all-in move for Cleveland. They want to make it to the NBA Finals and have a clear path to do so if they can step up in the postseason. Hunter was a solid acquisition for them at the trade deadline, but Murray is a big upgrade and could even develop further since he won't have to be the No. 1 defensive option on Cleveland. He would give them a lethal starting five that would be the best in the East. This also gets them under the second apron
Why the Cavs don't do this trade: Is Murray worth this capital? He might be because they are also moving off of Hunter's contract, but the Cavs have little future draft capital and they would be under immense pressure to win the East next year. Murray is due a big contract extension that will put them back in the second apron.