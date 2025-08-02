New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Kyle Kuzma Back To The Lakers, Bucks Add Depth Around Giannis
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season. Even so, could there be a sneaky blockbuster trade that nobody sees coming late into the summer, much like the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks last September?
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
All conversations around the Lakers seem to be revolved around whether or not LeBron James is going to be moved, which still seems unlikely. The biggest need for the Lakers heading into the offseason was center, and while the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton, there is no guarantee that he will be the player the Lakers need. Should they move some of their expiring contracts in hopes of getting better around the recently extended Luka Doncic and Janmes?
Milwaukee made one of the most stunning moves in recent memory when it decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard's contract to make room to sign Pacers center Myles Turner. This franchise appears to be going all out in its attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Is it going to work? So far, it appears to be, but the Bucks have a ways to go to make their roster a championship contender. What other moves could they make to try to improve their roster? Their backcourt is the obvious answer, but the team could still use talent anywhere.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Andre Jackson Jr
Bucks Receive: Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Lakers: Kyle Kuzma, a 2026 2nd round pick (from MIL, via UTA), and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick swap (via MIL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta can get a cheap guard to round out their roster and one that is a solid defender as well. He is also a 38.5% career three-point shooter, though it is on low volume. The Hawks have been adding shooting to the roster this offseason, and can bet on Jackson improving with their team. They stay below the luxury tax, and if needed, he can spend time in College Park with the Hawks' G-League team, which is among the best in the NBA. This is a cheap addition with upside to round out the roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They could use another center/big or another small forward instead of another guard
Why the Bucks do this trade: They rid themselves of Kuzma's contract and get two players who would be useful to them. Vincent has not been the player he was while in Miami, but if he can rediscover the high level defensive ability and three-point shot making, he could be a very useful player. Kleber needs to stay healthy and rediscover his three-point shot as well. This would be another attempt to improve the team around Giannis in a weak Eastern Conference.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: Vincent and Kleber have not been useful NBA players the past couple of seasons and while Kuzma was horrible for the team down the stretch, is it worth giving up a 2032 pick swap to get rid of him?
Why the Lakers do this trade: Again, Vincent and Kleber have not been reliable players and might be moved either way. Kuzma can go to a place that is familiar, and the Lakers get a valuable first-round pick in the deal. If Kuzma can get back to playing at a better level, this would be a heist.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: Have you seen Kuzma play recently? The pick is nice, but if Kuzma can't improve, the Lakers roster might be worse.