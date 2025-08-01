New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LaMelo Ball to Portland, Scoot Henderson to Charlotte
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season. Even so, could there be a sneaky blockbuster trade that nobody sees coming late into the summer, much like the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks last September?
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Portland had a nice stretch to end the season and seemed to really find a defensive identity that nearly got them into the play-in tournament at season's end. So far this offseason, they have brought back Damian Lillard (likely not playing this season), traded for Jrue Holiday, and drafted Yang Hansen. The Blazers seem to be trying to take a next step by bringing in veteran talent to help with their young pieces, but they could use more offense. They should have one of the best defenses in the NBA, but their offense is a major question mark. Getting Lillard and Holiday suggests that this team is trying to win now, but they still have a lot of talented young players who have not proven one way or another that they are going to be winning players. After taking Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, most thought that Portland got the second-best player in the draft and one of the best guard prospects to enter the draft in recent memory, but it has not quite worked out that way. Should Portland continue to wait on Henderson or if a more proven player came along, could they make a move for him?
Charlotte has had an underrated offseason. Sure, they have not made any big time moves to try and propel themselves to the top of the East, but the franchise seems to have a direction and are piling up assets in their rebuilding phase. One name that has been speculated about as the next big star to be traded is LaMelo Ball. There is no denying Ball's talent, but his inability to stay on the court and his poor defense have led to questions about whether Ball is a high-level winning player in the NBA and if Charlotte should look to move him and build around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. It is not as far-fetched as you may think for the Hornets to make this move, but what is Ball's trade value around the league? That is an interesting question.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Duop Reath
Blazers Receive: LaMelo Ball
Hornets Receive: Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, an unprotected 2028 1st round pick (from POR, via ORL), an unprotected 2029 1st round pick (via POR), a top five protected 2031 1st round pick (via POR), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a young, third big who can be the final roster piece. With Kristaps Porzingis likely going to miss time at some point this season, Reath can be the backup center. He has played in 114 games over his first two seasons and has averaged 7.1 PPG and 3.0 RPG, and is a solid three-point shooter. He is nowhere near the shooter Porzingis is, but he can provide solid floor spacing.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They opt to find another center somewhere else. Reath is not elite at any one thing, and the Hawks could look for another player.
Why the Hornets do this trade: They get three first round picks, a young player who could still reach his full potential in a new environment, and a player who could help immediately in the frontcourt. Henderson had a strong finish to this past season and playing alongside Brandon Miller and the other Hornets might be beneficial for him. The Hornets have not been able to win with Ball and this would be close to a perfect return in terms of draft picks and talent.
Why the Hornets don't do this deal: They are moving the best player in the deal and despite his injuries and poor defense, Ball is still one of the most talented point guards in the NBA. Henderson has been up and down through his first two seasons and Grant is not a positive value contract. Charlotte may not want to move him right now and there has been no reporting suggesting they are actively looking to move him.
Why the Blazers do this deal: If any team can protect Ball on defense, it is Portland, and he would give them a big boost on offense. With Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan, Portland could remain a strong defensive team that covers for LaMelo on that end. If healthy, he raises the ceiling immediately, and they may challenge for a playoff spot. They also move on from Grant's contract.
Why the Blazers don't do this deal: If Portland gives up on Henderson and he becomes a star in Charlotte while Ball can't stay healthy or his defense continues to be an issue, it would be a terrible look for Portland. There is a lot of risk with acquiring Ball even with his enormous talent.