New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LaVine and DeRozan to Milwaukee, Hawks Get Huge Bench Upgrade
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived, and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Sacramento Kings are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now), and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach itself to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if it opts to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on whether the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Ever since Milwaukee's season ended with another first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, there has been non-stop speculation about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded. While he had not requested a trade (and still hasn't), it seemed like his time there had come to an end, due to the Damian Lillard injury and the Bucks' lack of young players and picks to make a trade. Now, it seems like Giannis is going to stay in Milwaukee (for now), but what do the Bucks do from here? Do they try to add more players this offseason, or do they try and offload the contracts of Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma to clear the books for future offseasons? It will be something to watch, given how limited the Bucks are to make moves.
Sacramento's lottery misfortune was of great benefit to the Hawks. Sacramento owed their first-round pick to Atlanta if it fell out of the top 12 and it ended up being the 13th pick. The Kings are without a first-round pick at a time when the franchise does not have a definitive direction. They have Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Keegan Murray, but is that even worthy of a play-in spot in the Western Conference, which is only getting stronger? There have been rumblings of a potential Sabonis trade, but it feels like that would make the Kings worse, something they may not have the appetite for, especially after being the NBA's most irrelevant franchise for nearly 20 years. What if the Kings take a year to reset their roster while getting assets for players like LaVine and DeRozan? It could be a more logical path to take.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jonas Valanciunas and Pat Connaughton
Bucks Receive: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan
Kings Receive: Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, Terance Mann, Kobe Bufkin, a 2025 1st round pick (No. 22 via ATL), a 2027 2nd round pick (from Atlanta, via CLE), a 2029 2nd round pick (from Atlanta, via CLE), and an unprotected 2031 1st round pick (via MIL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a reliable backup big man who can help the Hawks when they are matched up against teams with size. The Hawks need a veteran center behind Okongwu and Valanciuas, while far from perfect, can fill that role and help the Hawks on the glass. Connaughton is an expiring deal and could provide shooting if he can play better.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They are giving up a first round pick and a young guard in Bufkin. Bufkin has not been able to play due to injury, but has shown promise. Valanciunas struggles on defense as well. The Hawks may opt to look elsewhere for a backup center.
Why the Bucks do this trade: They move off of the contracts for Lillard and Kuzma while getting two pretty good players to put around Antetokounmpo to try and reset things this year. Milwaukee still has holes at point guard and center if Brook Lopez is not brought back, but this roster is better and should still be a playoff team. It costs them a first-round pick, but this team is in a better position for next season and the next couple
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: Even after this trade, this team is likely not a championship contender, even if they play in a weak Eastern Conference. Is it worth giving up a first round pick to do this deal? Maybe so since they are moving off of Kuzma and Lillard, but the rest of the roster still has questions, especially at point guard and center.
Why the Kings do this trade: This would be a chance to reset for the Kings. They keep Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Malik Monk, Devin Carter, and Keon Ellis while getting some valuable draft compensation. They can see if they get an impact player at No. 22, see what Kobe Bufkin has, and get what might be one of the very valuable draft assets in the Bucks 2031 pick. This is not a bottoming out for the Kings, but they get assets for two players who may not fit their timeline. Lillard only has two years left and could be a big boost to this team if healthy in 2026-2027.
Why the Kings don't do this deal: They might be able to get more from other teams for DeRozan and LaVine. Lillard is not going to play this year, Kuzma is a negative contract, and Bufkin has been injured for the first two years of career. While the Kings get some good draft assets, this team likely won't be very good next year.