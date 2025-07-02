New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to Philadelphia, Paul George to The Lakers
We are a couple of days into free agency and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
There was a bit of interesting news this week regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. Would the 76ers be one of them?
Laugh if you will, but it is not crazy to think LeBron would want to play for the 76ers, especially given the state of the Eastern Conference. It would be a big risk, but if James thought the 76ers could compete in the Eastern Conference next season, he might find it an attractive destination, and a trade would not be hard to work out. If Joel Embiid can play 50-60 games, James would be surrounded by Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and V.J. Edgecombe, giving the 76ers one of the strongest cores in the conference. Philadelphia has been rumored to want out of the Paul George deal, and swapping him for James would make a ton of sense on their part.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent
76ers Receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
Lakers Receive: Paul George, Andre Drummond, a 2028 unprotected 1st round pick (via LAC), and a 2031 top-three protected 1st round pick
Why the Hawks do this trade: Vincent is a solid depth player who is on an expiring contract. The Hawks don't have a definite answer to backup Trae Young, and the duties could be split between Kobe Bufkin, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but Vincent gives them more optionality at the position. He has had previous playoff success with the Miami Heat (despite the Lakers' tenure being subpar). Vincent shot 35.3% from three last season and could even play in lineups with Young. His defense is solid, and his contract runs out at the end of the year, giving the Hawks flexibility next offseason if he does not play well.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Vincent could not carry over his strong play from Miami to L.A. and was not an effective player for the Lakers for most of his time there. Even on an expiring deal, do the Hawks want his deal on their books?
Why the 76ers do this trade: If James wants to leave L.A. for Philadelphia, this is a no-brainer for the 76ers. They would get off the long-term contract of George, not to mention Drummond's contract. James would elevate this team and is more reliable than George from an injury perspective. A lot still depends on the Embiid injury situation, but this would be a great move for the 76ers.
Why the 76ers don't do this trade: The only reason Philadelphia should not want to do this trade is because James does not want to go there.
Why the Lakers do this trade: George was injured and not very good last season, but if James really does want out, the Lakers could do much worse than adding him. If he can stay healthy and rediscover his form from when he played for the Clippers two seasons ago, the Lakers would remain dangerous around Doncic, plus the draft picks make the deal worth it. While the Lakers did add Deandre Ayton at center, Drummond would give them a one-year option for a backup.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: George comes with a lot of risk and has three years remaining on his deal. If he cannot be better than last season, than the Lakers could risk wasting years of the Luka Doncic era with a bad contract.