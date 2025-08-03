New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Michael Porter Jr to Detroit, Tobias Harris to Brooklyn
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
After being one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, Brooklyn did not get the lottery luck they were hoping for, falling to the No. 8 pick. The Nets have the most money available to spend in the league and made five first-round picks in this year's draft, as well as trading Cam Johnson to Denver for Michael Porter Jr and a 2032 1st round pick. It seems like the Nets are prepared to be in the lottery again next season, but could there still be moves out there to make?
Detroit was the surprise team in the NBA last season, going from one of the worst teams in the league to a top-six seed. The Pistons were able to take the Knicks to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and they are looking to continue to climb in an Eastern Conference that will be missing Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton next season. Detroit has brought in Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert this offseason, but unlike teams like Atlanta and Orlando, they have not made a big move that signals they are looking to take advantage of this wide-open Eastern Conference. Is that move possibly coming, or are the Pistons satisfied with the team they have going into the season?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Day'Ron Sharpe
Nets Receive: Tobias Harris, Marcus Sasser, Vit Krejci, Bobi Klintman, a top-ten protected 2027 1st round pick (via DET), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Pistons Receive: Michael Porter Jr
Why the Hawks do this deal: Sharpe would be the best possible third center this team could have. Sharpe is one of the most underrated centers in the NBA and would give the Hawks a great option as a backup for when Porzingis misses games. Sharpe played in 50 games last season and averaged 7.9 PPG and 6.6 RPG in a career-high 18 minutes per game. The Hawks would be one of the deepest teams in the NBA with Sharpe.
Why the Hawks don't do this deal: The Hawks have been prioritizing shooting this offseason and that is not a strong skill of Sharpe's. If the Hawks are looking for another stretch five type of big, they would have to look elsewhere.
Why the Nets do this trade: They get more draft assets and flexibility. Harris is on an expiring contract, Sasser is one of the most intriguing young guards that does not get talked about enough, and the Nets can see how Krejci and Klintman fit with the team. Porter Jr is not a horrible contract, but getting off of it early will help free up more space for this team.
Why the Nets don't do this trade: Porter Jr is a better player than Harris and Sharpe is on a great deal. With Brooklyn just re-signing Sharpe, are the really ready to move on from him? It feels like that would not be a prudent move.
Why the Pistons do this trade: Porter Jr would give them a high-level shooter around Cade Cunningham and is an upgrade over Harris. This move makes them better and puts them in position to again challenge for a top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Pistons don't do this trade: Porter Jr is more expensive than Harris and has an extra year on his contract. Sasser could develop into a really nice depth piece for Detroit as well.