Looking Back at The Atlanta Hawks Trade Deadline Moves One Week Later

We are one week removed from the NBA's trade deadline and since that day, the Hawks have gone 1-3 heading into the All-Star break.

Atlanta had an interesting trade deadline. They had already sent Trae Young to Washington for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, they sent Vit Krejci to Portland for two second round picks, they traded Luke Kennard for Gabe Vincent and a second round pick, they got Jock Landale for cash considerations, and in their biggest move, they sent Kristaps Porzingis to Golden State for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

Let's look at how those moves have gone in the last week.

1. Trae Young to the Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert

This was not technically a trade deadline deal, but we are going to lump it in here.

The results have been interesting. McCollum has become an integral part for the Hawks and is their 6th man. He has had struggles defensively, but is one of the few players on the roster who can get their own shot and when he is shooting it well, he is a useful player.

Kispert has had his struggles so far, especially on defense. While he is supposed to be a sharpshooter from three, he is shooting 32.9% from three and 43.4% from the field since he came over to Atlanta, both marks would be career worsts over a whole season. While it is a small sample size, this has not been the kind of production the Hawks were looking for and it might result in them trying to attach a pick to get off this contract.

2. Vit Krejci to Portland for two second round picks

This is a tougher one to judge, but over the last four games, the Hawks are 26th in three point percentage. They shot 28% last night in a loss to the Hornets and that was arguably the biggest reason they lost. While Krejci had his faults as a defender, he would likely help this statistic.

3. Sending cash considerations to Utah for Jock Landale

Because they got him for nothing, this has been the most successful trade for the Hawks.

Landale would get off to a great start with a 26 point, 11 rebound performance vs Utah and while he has not had a night quite like that again, he has been solid for the Hawks as a backup center. The Hawks needed a backup center in the worst way and got a solid one with Landale.

4. Luke Kennard to the Lakers for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second round pick

Kennard was leading the league in three-point percentage when he was traded and as noted above, the Hawks have been struggling from three since the deadline. Vincent has played in one game for the Hawks and does not appear to be a part of their regular rotation right now, but maybe that changes after the All-Star break.

5. Kristaps Porzingis to Golden State for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield

Kuminga has yet to play for the Hawks and Hield played just a little over four minutes in their loss to Minnesota on Monday.

Overview

While the Hawks were not going to be contenders in the Eastern Conference this season even if they had not made these moves, it is safe to say that they have gotten worse in the short term.

Kuminga has not played, Vincent and Hield have only played in one game, Landale has been solid, McCollum has given the Hawks good scoring on certain nights, and Kispert has quietly been a bit of a disaster. It is also fair to say that Young and Porzingis were not playing for the Hawks anyway.

The trade deadline for the Hawks was forward facing and it made them worse in the short term. It puts more emphasis on this years draft lottery and this summer, one of the most important in recent history.

