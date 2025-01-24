New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Middleton to Jazz, Bucks Go All-In, Hawks Land Backup Point Guard
With the trade deadline coming up on February 6, many teams are going to be under pressure to add significant talent to their teams in order to make a push for the playoffs or improve their chances as a contender.
Both the Hawks and Bucks should be interested in making upgrades. While Milwaukee is on a five-game winning streak, their depth is still a massive question mark for the postseason. Furthermore, their roster is aging quickly. They risk losing out on another year of Giannis's prime if they cannot surround him with the right pieces.
Atlants is desperately in need of more forward depth and a backup point guard. Both positions have been significantly affected by injury. Jalen Johnson could be out for an extended period of time and Zaccharie Risacher is out for at least one more week. The Hawks are currently in the unenviable position of relying on a significant contribution from David Roddy. In short, they could use some more scoring and size to weather their losses.
Utah is clearly out of playoff contention and are doing everything in their power to land Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft. As such, the veterans who have been playing well and do not fit their timeline could see themselves shipped out of town as the deadline draws closer.
Given Milwaukee's need for depth, could the Jazz and Bucks make a deal with Atlanta as the third team? Here is the framework for what a possible trade could look like.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Collin Sexton, Svi Mykhailiuk
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: John Collins, Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz Receive: Khris Middleton, Clint Capela, Tyler Smith, 2026 2nd round pick (from Memphis, via Atlanta), 2027 2nd round pick (from Los Angeles Clippers, via Atlanta), 2031 1st round pick (top-3 protected)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Sexton addresses Atlanta's need for a backup point guard while also being able to play next to Young in more offensively-focused lineups. He's an excellent shooter (41.3% on 4.6 attempts per game from deep), has some playmaking touch and holds his own on defense. Mykhailiuk is more of a small forward than a power forward, but the Hawks need wing depth all the same and he would reduce their dependency on Krejci and Roddy to cover up for Johnson and Risacher. He's also a good shooter (35.1% on 6.1 attempts per game from deep) and fills in well as a starter when needed. Atlanta also moves off Clint Capela's contract in this deal.
Why the Hawks wouldn't do this trade: Sexton is owed a reasonable amount of money and they would become very thin at center with this move. There is also a reasonable chance that Sexton's defense regresses and he is not the most consistent shooter. It is also a fairly significant investment to make in a player that would mostly come off the bench.
Why the Bucks would do this trade: Both Collins and Kessler help Milwaukee this year and in the future. Collins has quietly been good for the Jazz this year as he's averaged 18.1 points on 63.7% TS. He's also averaging 8.4 rebounds and shooting 44% from deep on three attempts a game. He's a solid defender who can play with Giannis. Kessler is a fearsome rim protector who can keep Brook Lopez fresh and possibly take over for him next season. They also alleviate themselves of having to worry about Middleton's injury concerns.
Why the Bucks wouldn't do this trade: The Bucks would be going all-in on this core and sending out their 2031 pick is one of their only assets left in the chamber. If this doesn't work, it's almost certainly not long before Giannis considers asking out.
Why the Jazz would do this trade: Middleton's salary expires next year and they could use a stable veteran player as they develop their roster. Capela provides a stand-in for Kessler and Tyler Smith has been developing in the G League for Milwaukee. He could be ready for some elevated minutes next season and make a real impact for the Jazz as they determine who their next stars are. They also get a very attractive Milwaukee pick to pair with the Suns pick they got. In short, the 2031 NBA Draft could be very profitable for the Jazz - which is exactly when their rebuild should begin to turn into contention.
Why the Jazz would not do this trade: Middleton's injuries are a legitimate concern and could affect his ability to contribute anything to the roster. There is also a chance they could get more from a contending team for Sexton.
