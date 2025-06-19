New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Nikola Vucevic and Others To Milwaukee, Hawks Add Backup Center
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived, and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Charlotte Hornets are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now), and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach itself to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if it opts to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on whether the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Ever since Milwaukee's season ended with another first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, there has been non-stop speculation about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded. While he had not requested a trade (and still hasn't), it seemed like his time there had come to an end, due to the Damian Lillard injury and the Bucks' lack of young players and picks to make a trade. Now, it seems like Giannis is going to stay in Milwaukee (for now), but what do the Bucks do from here? Do they try to add more players this offseason, or do they try and offload the contracts of Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma to clear the books for future offseasons? It will be something to watch, given how limited the Bucks are to make moves.
Chicago finds themselves in a position where they are likely still a play-in team in this weak Eastern Conference, but not much more than that. They have decisions to make on Josh Giddey and Coby when it comes to contract extensions, while having a lot of players on expiring deals that they can flip for assets to continue to build out the roster. What kinda moves could the Bulls make this summer?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jalen Smith
Bucks Receive: Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, and a 2025 1st round pick (22nd overall, via ATL)
Bulls Receive: Damian Lillard, Kobe Bufkin, and an unprotected 2031 first round pick (via MIL)
Why the Hawks do this deal: One of the biggest holes on the Haws roster is backup center and Smith is one of the better ones in the league and on a reasonable contract. Smith would instantly upgrade the Hawks bench and Atlanta could still draft one at 13 to develop behind him for when his contract expires in a couple of years. Offensively, he is a huge upgrade over what the Hawks had previously.
Why the Hawks don't do this deal: While Smith is a good player, is he what the Hawks need behind Onyeka Okongwu? Atlanta could use more size at the backup spot and more interior defense, which Smith is not going to provide. Is he worth giving up a first round pick and Bufkin for? It is risky.
Why the Bucks do this trade: They have to do what they can to put better players around Giannis this summer and they could do worse than this. They also clear cap room by getting off the Lillard deal and getting more flexibility. Vucevic provides them with offense and is still a solid rebounder, while Williams is actually an upgrade on the wing from what they just had this past season. Outside of Williams, none of these players are on bad contracts. This is an upgraded roster, and the team has more future flexibility in terms of cap space. They can either trade the Hawks pick or use it to get cost-controlled talent to put around their superstar.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: Are these three players worth giving up a first-round pick for? Vucevic is aging and is due a new contract, Ball has injury concerns, and Williams is a pretty underwhelming player. Is the roster a little bit better than last year? Yes, but that is more of an indictment about how bad the Bucks roster was around Giannis. They might be better in a vacuum next year, but what about going forward?
Why the Bulls do this trade: They add one of the NBA's best assets with Milwaukee's 2031 first, they get a young guard in Bufkin, and in return for taking back Damian Lillard, they get off of Patrick Willliams contract. This is the possibly the best case scenario for what the Bulls can get for these guys while they continue to build around Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and the No. 12 pick
Why the Bulls don't do this deal: They are likely only getting one year of Lillard, Bufkin has been injured for two straight seasons, and they might get more for these players from other teams.