New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Rudy Gobert To Lakers, Reaves to Minnesota, Hawks Get Veteran PG
The offseason is here for 27 teams in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder have advanced to the NBA Finals and will await either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks, with the Pacers leading that series 3-1. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Lakers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Will the Lakers swing big in their attempt to get a center for this team?
For the second straight season, the Minnesota Timberwolves got to the Western Conference Finals, but lost in five games. It seems like Minnesota needs to reshape their team around Anthony Edwards, but how? Minnesota is low on draft capital, Julius Randle and Naz Reid have a player option for next season, and there is glaring hole at point guard. This offseason could potentially see another shakeup for Minnesota as they look to take the next step and actually reach the NBA Finals.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Mike Conley Jr
Lakers Receive: Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Terance Mann, and Georges Niang
Timberwolves Receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber, a 2027 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a veteran backup point guard and frontcourt depth, filling two big needs. Conley has plenty of familiarity with Hawks head coach Quin Snyder from their days in Utah together and can give the Hawks a steady, veteran hand at the point guard spot and in the locker room, which cannot be overstated. He has clear limitations, but could help this team in a role like that and his contract expires after the season. Vanderbilt is a defensive specialist who could help them on that end of the floor. They get off of the Terance Mann contract, stay below the luxury tax line, and don't have to give up Kobe Bufkin or one of their first-round draft picks.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Conley is 37 years old and a big defensive liability, which could limit how much he could play in the postseason. Vanderbilt is good on defense but is limited on offense and has three years left on his contract.
Why the Lakers do this trade: Gobert is a polarizing player, but he is one of the best defensive players in the league and fills a huge need for the Lakers. While there are likely to be younger options for LA at center, they are not going to get a more accomplished player than Gobert. He can anchor the Lakers defense and be a lob threat for Luka Doncic and LeBron James on offense. Niang and Mann are veteran options for the bench and the Lakers keep their draft picks in case they want to make more moves. While losing Reaves would sting, he is going to command a big contract soon and the Lakers may not view him as the ideal long-term piece with Luka. DiVincenzo is one of the better bench players in the league as well. This could be the best move to make another title run for James before his career ends. They could still move Gabe Vincent and clear more space.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: Gobert is 32 years old and has three years $156 million left on his contract. He is a limited offensive player as well. The Lakers may opt to go for a younger, less expensive center instead. Who would fill out the rest of the starting lineup? The Lakers would be close to the 2nd apron as well.
Why the Timberwolves do this trade: They get a lead guard to take Conley's place and move off of Gobert's contract. Reaves and Edwards would be a very good backcourt and Minnesota could prioritize re-signing Reid to be their starting center. A lineup of Reaves, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Reid would still be very good. Rui Hachimura would be a solid bench piece and moving Conley can open up minutes for Rob Dillingham to see more time, even if it is just as a backup. Moving Gobert and DiVincenzo would get them under both aprons and clear more room to re-sign Reid, Randle, and in the future, Reaves.
Why the Timberwolves don't do this trade: Gobert has been the anchor of one of the league's best defenses and even though his contract is not the best, they would be worse on that end of the floor without him. Minnesota may not value Reaves and would rather stick with the team they have. Their bench would be really young and they would have to rely on unproven guys like Terrence Shannon, Dillingham, Knecht, and their two draft picks from this draft.