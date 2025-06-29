New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Sends LeBron James Back to Miami, Hawks Use Massive Trade Exception For Shooter
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy week, getting Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, then having a big draft night. Atlanta completed a trade that sent the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of MIL or NOP) and the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, which they used on Georgia forward Asa Newell. The Hawks may not be done though. They still have three open roster spots, and one of the ways that they can go about filling those spots is through the $25.2 million trade exception that they created last summer when they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception, and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atlanta could use some backcourt help, even if it opts to bring back Caris LeVert. Another ball handler and some shooting should be a priority for the Hawks.
There was a bit of interesting news this morning regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million dollar player option for the upcoming season according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. The obvious answer might be the Cleveland Cavaliers, but what about the other team he has played and won titles for?
If James were to want out, the Miami Heat should be aggressive in getting him back. With the current roster they have, it seems unlikely that they are going to make a big run in the Eastern Conference and need more. The Heat were rumored to be in the mix for trading for Kevin Durant, but seemed unwilling to part with key pieces to their roster. James might not be the player he was when he was winning titles with the Heat, but he is still one of the best players in the NBA. Would the Heat try and bring James back to South Beach?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Duncan Robinson
Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, an unprotected 2026 first round pick (via MIA), and a 2029 1st round pick (via MIA)
Heat Receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
Why the Hawks do this trade: They use their large trade exception on one of the best shooters in the NBA, who happens to be on an expiring contract. Robinson might not be the first name that comes to mind when talking about the Hawks' trade exception, but this team needs shooting, especially with Georges Niang on the move to Boston. Robinson is a career 39.7% three-point shooter and would be able to come off the bench and give the Hawks a big boost in that area, and space the floor. Atlanta stays under the luxury tax and keeps their flexibility due to Robinson's contract ending at the end of the season.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They could still use a secondary ball handler behind Trae Young, and that is not a skill that Robinson excels at. He is a poor defender as well and would become a target on a nightly basis, especially in the playoffs.
Why the Lakers do this trade: Ware would be a tremendous fit at center alongside Doncic and Reaves and would give the Lakers another young player to build around. Wiggins would fit in with the team as well, and is on an expiring deal, so the Lakers would have some future flexibility. The picks they get in the trade could be used to further upgrade their roster.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: Wiggins is a solid player and Ware had a promising rookie season, but obviously, this team would get worse in the short-term without James. The 2026 pick they are getting from the Heat is likely not to be a high pick either. With the no-trade clause, would LeBron even want to go back to Miami? If not, it would not matter whether or not the Lakers like this trade or not.
Why the Heat do this trade: They upgrade their roster with James and make a run at another title. While the roster would not be perfect, a top three of James, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro is certainly a threat to win the Eastern Conference in a down season. Losing Ware and the picks would hurt, but Pat Riley is all about winning championships, and this puts the Heat in a better position to do that.
Why the Heat don't do this trade: Riley seemed hesitant to include Ware in any trade talks for Kevin Durant and he might be hesitant to do so if James is only going to play for one or two more seasons.