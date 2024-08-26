New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Clint Capela to Golden State, Moses Moody, and Other Players to Atlanta
The 2024 NBA Offseason is at a big of a standstill. Until training camp opens in nearly a month, things might stay quiet in the league unless some unforeseen trade takes place. With Lauri Markkanen re-signing with the Utah Jazz, there are not many big names left out there on the trade market. Could the Pelicans trade Brandon Ingram? Would the Bulls finally be able to trade Zach LaVine? Other guys like Jerami Grant, Cam Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith have been in trade rumors as well.
Two of the most interesting teams this offseason have been the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors. Atlanta knew that it needed to make roster changes after losing in the NBA Play-in Tournament to the Chicago Bulls and they have made changes to the roster. They sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first-round picks. They also drafted French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick, but the Hawks could still make some moves on their roster. Clint Capela, Nance, and De'Andre Hunter have all been in trade rumors.
Golden State lost Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, but you could argue that they have gotten better this offseason. They made moves to get players like De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson to improve their depth. They might not have been able to make big moves like trading for Markkanen, but the Warriors should be playoff contenders. Could they make more moves? Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed this trade for the Hawks and the Warriors:
Golden State Warriors receive: Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks receive: Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and a 2026 second-round pick (via ATL)
"There were certain points last season in which the Warriors appeared undersized and overwhelmed at the center spot. So far, they've effectively just rolled that weakness over into the new season, as they left the position essentially untouched this offseason save for adding Quinten Post with the 52nd pick.
Dropping Capela into the mix would suddenly give the Dubs legitimate size (6'10", 240 lbs), length and athleticism in the middle. The 30-year-old is a walking double-double who could add both rim protection and reliable close-range finishing.
This might not be the kind of star acquisition Golden State has attempted to make, but it would be a notable addition. On balance, Capela's clubs have fared 3.4 points better per 100 possessions with him than without over his 10-year career.
If nothing else, this would send the clear message to Stephen Curry that the franchise is still trying to construct a contender around him. And if Capela and the other newcomers (Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton) fit as well in practice as they do on paper, the Warriors could be just a Jonathan Kuminga leap or even an Andrew Wiggins bounce-back away from rejoining the championship chase.
The Hawks, meanwhile, could see some addition by subtraction as Capela's exit would finally open a starting spot for former lottery pick Onyeka Okongwu. Atlanta would also have the 2024-25 season to decide whether Moody is worth keeping around, and it could either plug Payton and Looney into support roles or shop them on the trade market."
I actually like this trade for the Hawks, but I don't know if the Warriors do it. While Capela is still a good defender and rebounder, the spacing on offense with Capela and Draymond Green would be a big issue, even if their defense is good. If they could figure out what to do about that, it could be a beneficial trade for them. Capela is on an expiring contract and the Warriors would be freeing money for next offseason.
The Hawks have been rumored to be looking to trade Capela for much of the offseason, but they won't just make a deal to make a deal. They still value Capela and what be brings to the organization and won't trade him unless they got good value. I think this could be pretty good value for an older player on an expiring contract.
Moving Capela allows the Hawks to finally be able to try and determine if Onyeka Okongwu is the starting center of the future and getting Looney back in the deal, plus having Larry Nance keeps the Hawks with nice depth at center. Gary Payton II is an excellent defender when healthy and that is the No. 1 issue that the Hawks must fix. Moody is a young player that has been buried on the Warriors depth chart and the Hawks would get a year to evaluate him and see if he fits long term with their vision of the team. All of these players are on expiring deals as well so if Atlanta does not like what they see, they could try to trade them at the deadline or just have their contracts expire at the end of the year and free up future money. This trade also keeps the Hawks under the luxury tax. If they made this deal, they would need to make some roster moves to free up space since they are trading one player and getting three back.
This trade is unlikely, but it could be beneficial for both sides, even if it is not perfect.