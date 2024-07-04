New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Markkanen to Kings, Hawks Land Backcourt Partner for Trae Young
The availability of Lauri Markkanen has been one of the biggest sub-plots of the off-season. The All-Star forward had a fantastic season for the Utah Jazz last year, putting up 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists last year. Those numbers came on a true shooting percentage of 63.1% and a three-point percentage of 39.9% on eight attempts. Along with his shooting and seven-foot frame, Markkanen is also a solid defender who uses his size and athleticism to handle opposing wings.
Despite his talent, the Hawks should not be the team that acquires Markkanen. It would cost a fortune in first-round picks and Atlanta is not prepared to put that offer on the table. They already owe 2025 and 2027 picks to the Spurs. San Antonio also controls the rights to their 2026 first-round pick, effectively meaning that the Hawks do not control their picks for the next three seasons. Markkanen also hits free agency in 2025-26, meaning that the Hawks would need to work out an extension or risk losing him.
On Tuesday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports spoke about the interest in Markkanen. He established that Golden State, Sacramento, San Antonio and Minnesota have all shown interest in acquring the Jazz forward.
"In addition to Golden State, Sacramento and San Antonio have been the two other teams characterized by league figures with knowledge of the situation as strong possible suitors for Markkanen at this point. For the Kings to land Markkanen, NBA personnel believe the Jazz would require Sacramento to part with Keegan Murray, and that might leave other trade options like Brandon Ingram as a more palatable outcome for the Kings. Minnesota has shown interest in Markkanen as well, sources said. Philadelphia never appeared to place real attention on Markkanen throughout the Sixers’ long approach of finding a third star to slot between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey."
Yesterday, Fischer provided an update on the situation and indicated that the Kings have been pushing Utah to get a deal done.
"The Kings, to my knowledge, earlier this week were close to a deal. I do think that, based off of conversations I've had. I can't say more than that, but there were calls made to people around the NBA that would have indicated that talks have been legitimate there."
Although this is known, he indicated that it would take a staggering offer to pique Utah's interest and move Markkanen. They are not actively shopping him, but will listen to offers.
"The Jazz are conducting their business with a 10 percent chance they're going to move him."
Sacramento does have control over their first-round picks with the exception of 2025. They also have a young 3&D wing with upside in Keegan Murray, but I do not think the Kings would want to include him in the trade. To maximize the talents of Markkanen and make themselves into a real contender in the West, their ideal lineup would be De'Aaron Fox - Malik Monk - Keegan Murray - Lauri Markkanen - Domantas Sabonis. Fortunately, they do have a young, athletic defender with a reliable three-point shot in Keon Ellis in their rotation. They could do this deal with Ellis at its center.
Atlanta could use Sacramento's interest in Markkanen to their advantage. There is a history between the Hawks and Kings getting deals done - namely the Kevin Huerter trade. Furthermore, Atlanta's logjam at center works to Sacramento's advantage. Sabonis often takes the bulk of minutes at center, but his defense is rather poor. To keep their All-Star fresh and run more defensively-oriented lineups, the Kings could get Capela and play him as a backup center. Having Fox, Markkanen and Murray on the floor would provide enough offense to mitigate the impact of Sabonis on the bench.
A three-team deal would allow Utah to increase its pick arsenal and Atlanta to improve its rotation while Sacramento can build itself into a real contender in the Western Conference. Here is what that deal would look like.
It should be noted that this is just speculative and a fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think a team should definitely do. That is all.
Atlanta gets: Kevin Huerter, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, 2025 2nd round pick (via Sacramento)
Sacramento gets: Clint Capela, Lauri Markkanen, 2025 2nd round pick (via Minnesota), 2027 2nd round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers)
Utah gets: DeAndre Hunter, Larry Nance Jr, Harrison Barnes, Keon Ellis, 2027 1st round pick (via Sacramento), 2028 1st round pick swap (via Sacramento), 2029 1st round pick (via Sacramento), 2030 1st round pick swap (via Sacramento), 2025 2nd round pick (via Portland, via Sacramento), 2028 2nd round pick (via Sacramento)
Atlanta is obviously familiar with how Kevin Huerter fits around Trae Young from his heroics in the 2021 postseason. Huerter is coming off a decline from his 2022-23 season, puting up 10.2 points per game on 44.3% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range. His statistical decline also coincided with a season-ending shoulder injury and a miserable defensive season. In short, his value is lower than it normally would be. Still, surrounding Trae Young with shooters is never a bad idea and Huerter could give the Hawks a shooting boost.
The real allure of the deal for Atlanta is in Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler. For the price of a first-round pick swap in 2026, Larry Nance Jr. and DeAndre Hunter, the Hawks get a starting shooting guard/secondary ball-handler and a young rim protector. Although Sexton stands at only 6'1, he utilizes his 6'7 wingspan to lock down opposing guards. He's a willing three-point shooter, putting up 40% from three-point range on five attempts a game. Beyond the numbers, he is an intense player with a relentless motor that boosts the lineups he is in. The Jazz would be able to rationalize losing him because their wing rotation sans Markkanen is littered with questions. Hunter's salary is not crippling for them as they have plenty of cap space. His solid perimeter defense and improved shooting numbers are both skills that Utah sorely lacks.
Walker Kessler had a down year last year, but he is still legitimately one of the best rim protectors in the league. Per BBall Index, Kessler ranks #1 for rim points saved per 75 possessions amongst players under 25. He just does not have enough of an offensive skill set to be anything more than a rim-runner. He does operate well out of the pick-and-roll, which is one of Young's strengths. Admittedly, this could be selling low on him, but Utah would have enough picks to find a young center with more upside in the draft. Atlanta would be getting a younger, less expensive backup center with some of Capela's skillset.
The Kings' motivation is very straightforward - Markkanen instantly makes them a contender and Capela is an overqualified backup center. The only caveat is that Alex Len had a fantastic season for them last year as the backup center, so they might not view Capela as a necessity. Still, Capela can keep Sabonis fresh for the playoffs while also serving as a high-level rim protector. They also had interest in Capela during last season while Len was on the roster.
In Janaury 2024, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Kings were looking into acquiring Capela during the Hawks' down year. It's unclear how far negotiations progressed or what the price was, but they have been linked to him in the past.
"Frustrations stemming from their lack of success continue to mount in Atlanta, leaving the Hawks' front office open to virtually all offers coming their way. For Capela, an influx of playoff-contending teams have already begun to show a level of interest, with theLos Angeles Lakers,New York Knicks,Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings named as possible suitors for the veteran center, sources said."
Although Capela's contract is expensive, the Kings are getting some pick equity and it expires at the end of the year. They can even trade him at the deadline if they decide his salary is too much of a burden. I think they would much rather have Capela's contract than that of Harrison Barnes, which extends for another two years and has cap hits of $18 and $19 million. Paying that much for an eighth man who had a down year is a difficult pill to swallow.
Utah might say no because of hesistation about Ellis being the centerpiece and Hunter's contract. They could also value Sexton and Kessler as having higher value beyond what was proposed here. Atlanta likely would be concerned over Huerter's injuries and shooting decline continuing, but I think they would ultimately accept the deal in order to move off of Capela and Hunter's contracts. Sacramento could view Capela as too expensive, but I think they would stomach it in order to get Markkanen and keep Sabonis as healthy as possible for a deep playoff run.