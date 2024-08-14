New Hawks Guard Dyson Daniels Gets Elite Steal Rating in NBA 2K25
NBA 2K25 is not going to be released for another month, but the ratings are always going to be a talking point and the 2K social media team has been highlighting players that are the best in certain categories. Trae Young was given one of the best handles ratings in the league and another Hawks guard was given an elite rating. Dyson Daniels has been one of the top defensive guards in the NBA since he came into the league and he is one of the top five guards in 2K25 when it comes to steals. Daniels was given a 96 steal rating, behind Matisse Thybulle (98), Alex Caruso (98), Marcus Smart (96), and former Hawks guard Delon Wright (96).
Hawks star point guard Trae Young gave his thoughts on his new teammate's rating.
Daniels was already known as an elite defender and that has continued to be proved true this summer in the Olympics, but he has shown the ability to knock down threes and be a player on offense.
During the exhibition games for Team Australia, Daniels averaged 10 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 3.2 APG, as well as three steals per game. He shot 49% from the field and 40% from three and if those numbers hold up, the Hawks have to be ecstatic about what Daniels could bring to the team this season. Daniels just had his best game when Australia faced France, as he scored 14 points on 6-9 shooting from the floor and 2-4 from three. He also had five steals and five assists.
The full 2K25 ratings for the Hawks can be found here.
"NBA 2K25" is scheduled for a worldwide release on Sept. 6
The top ten players in the game are three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (98) and Joel Embiid (98) as well as Shai Gilgeous Alexander (97), Luka Doncic (97), Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Kevin Durant (96), LeBron James (96), Jayson Tatum (96), Steph Curry (95), and Anthony Edwards.