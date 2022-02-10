Atlanta Hawks New Official Pizza Partner is Papa Johns

Skip to main content
On National Pizza Day, the most exciting day to be a pizza fan, the Atlanta Hawks announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”). Having opened their newest global hub in the Atlanta area, Papa Johns will become the official pizza partner of the Hawks. 

The Hawks join the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards in the NBA as other teams with a partnership. To tip off the partnership, Papa Johns and the Hawks are celebrating National Pizza Day by hosting pizza parties at Boys & Girls Club chapters in the Atlanta area.

National Pizza Day – Hawks + Papa Johns Partnership.jpg – (Hawks’ Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman and Papa Johns Chief Marketing Officer Anne Fischer are joined by the ATL Hawks Dancers and Harry the Hawk for a photo at the Papa Johns Test Kitchen to celebrate National Pizza Day and the official launch of the partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and Papa Johns.

As part of this integrated partnership, Papa Johns will work with the Hawks to positively impact the community in multiple ways including ‘Hawks Spirit Days’, memorable experiences for youth at select Community Centers around Atlanta. In addition, the two organizations will host ‘Business of Basketball’ events focused on youth, inclusive leadership, and engagement with the area’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“Our partnership with Papa Johns goes beyond pizza,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “At the Hawks, we are always looking for partners who are committed to making a profound impact on the community, and we are thrilled that Papa Johns is aligned with us in seeing the value and importance for how they can affect so many across metro Atlanta.”

Most recently, Papa Johns was the presenting partner of the team’s 2022 All-Star Voting Campaign, in which Trae Young received a total of 2,771,070 votes from fans. The fan voting, along with coach voting and player voting, helped the fourth-year guard earn his second nomination and start in his career to the NBA All-Star Game.

“We at Papa Johns have received such a warm welcome from the Atlanta area since announcing our plans to open a new global hub here,” said Max Wetzel, Papa John’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Papa Johns team members work every day to help people gather and enjoy pizza together, and we are honored to be named the official pizza partner of the Atlanta Hawks, a team that brings together fans of all ages and backgrounds from across the region.”

Additionally, the two organizations will partner on digital content such as the team’s annual schedule announcement and events at Papa Johns Test Kitchen located in its new global hub at The Battery Atlanta. Papa Johns will also receive high-visibility in-game features during Hawks’ home games.

