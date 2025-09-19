Pat Bev Sends Fiery Response to Trae Young: "You Have To Be Criticized"
Things are not quieting down between Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Patrick Beverley
The feud started when Young responded to Beverley calling out NBA players for not taking the All-Star game seriously and has only escalated from there.
After Young's response, Beverley escalated things by saying that he did not think Young was a good leader and a good teammate, which then led to Trae Young making a 12-minute video to respond to Beverley:
Beverley responds
Beverley responded to Young's video by saying:
"I'm with you. You're the fastest person to 12,000 points and to 4,000 assists… And you get scored on the most in the NBA. Empty stats, we call it. That's the truth. That is the hard truth, bro. Use it as motivation. And it's going to be motivation because, you know, you got on your platform, you said your thing, you popped your s--t. I'm glad that you did. I appreciate that—it makes sense. You got a sense of fire in you. But the truth is the truth, bro. You don't win. And until you start winning, that's when your word can become bigger.
We criticize Russell Westbrook, a two-time MVP—people call him "Westbrick." We criticize LeBron James, right? We criticize all these people. Who the f--k said you can't be criticized? Like, you haven't done anything. So, until you've done something—yes, you have to be criticized. And you should appreciate it, because the criticism isn't coming from a player who hasn't played. It's coming from somebody who's shared the floor with you, left a mark in the NBA.
I come to the Lakers facility—LeBron is there at 5:00 AM. I come to the Milwaukee Bucks facility—Greek Freak is already there. James Harden—he's there for practice and comes back again at night. You're the only person we see on the internet—never at your practice facility. It's wild. If we're going to be real, let's be real. You're not a great leader. Can you be a great leader? Yes. Will it take this? Probably so."
New look team
Trae Young is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, but there is no denying the impact that he has on the Atlanta Hawks, especially on offense. Young is one of the best offensive playmakers and shot creators in the NBA, but this is going to be a big season for him.
After this season, Young has a player option that he can exercise and become an unrestricted free agent, and so far, the Hawks have been reluctant to give him that. Don't mistake that for non-belief in Young, though. Atlanta has constructed what might be the perfect roster around him in the hope of him leading the franchise to heights it has never seen. With the additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell to a core of Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher, Young has a chance to put together his best season yet.
Young's scoring dipped a bit last season, as did his three-point shot, but a lot of that was due to him taking on a different role and becoming more of a facilitator instead of a scorer, which led to him leading the league in assists this season. Could a bounce-back season be in order for the Hawks' point guard? Bleacher Report's Mo Dakil recently made the case:
"This season is a critical one for Trae Young in Atlanta. He and the team are at the crossroads with their inability to come to a contract extension; he does have a player option for next season.
Last season, Young struggled from three, shooting just 34 percent from three, a dropoff of 3.3 percent from the previous season. He did look more willing to be an active participant off the ball in the Hawks' offense.
Atlanta has made a lot of moves to get off the mediocrity treadmill, bringing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kristaps Porzingis as they try to jump a level in the Eastern Conference.
The addition of Porzingis could be just what Young needs to get back to his normal shooting numbers. He has never played with a pick-and-pop big man who can punish switches and will command a double team. This should create more open looks for Young.
If Young wants to maximize his ability to make the most money as possible, he needs to ball out this season to be able to opt out and put pressure on the Hawks."
If the Hawks stay healthy, they have the talent to make a deep run into the playoffs this season, but Young has to lead them there.