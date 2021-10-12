Atlanta Hawks Injury Outlook Improving

What NBA fans remember from the Atlanta Hawks last season was their triumphant playoff run as a scrappy underdog. What they often forget is the rash of untimely injuries the team suffered each step of the way through the season.

So you could forgive Hawks fans for overreacting to every injury that inevitably comes along during an 82-game season. Luckily, today we have good news to report on players rehabilitating from injuries.

Let's start with the backcourt. Trae Young (right quad contusion) and Delon Wright (left ankle tweak) are both going through practices again. As for the frontcourt, Gorgui Dieng (right hand sprain) has received treatment and is back in action.

Clint Capela (left Achilles injury management) has been participating in live work at practice. However, it's safe to assume the team will be extra cautious with the league-leading rebounder who they recently signed to a new contract extension.

Per Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com, Coach McMillan confirmed that "pretty much everyone" participated in practice today. Adding that he was glad to see the bench unit of Wright, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, and Danilo Gallinari get time together.

It goes without saying, but Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder surgery rehabilitation) remains out until December at the very earliest. However, nearly every day we get a new video of him taking shots in the Hawks practice facility.

Dress Rehearsal

McMillan told the media today that he plans to treat the final preseason game as a "dress rehearsal." He expects the entire roster to be available, with the only questionable player being Capela.

Thursday night the Hawks play the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena. It sounds like almost the entire roster will be dressing, and the starters should be logging big minutes. Stay tuned to AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on important roster updates.

