Quin Snyder Gives One Word Answer About How Trae Young Can Improve This Season
NBA basketball is inching closer and closer to returning.
The Atlanta Hawks are going to open training camp this week and one of the most intriguing teams in the league. Atlanta had an active offseason and is seen by some as a contender to win the Eastern Conference. They have a long way to go before that becomes a reality, but the work begins this week.
Before practice starts for the Hawks, they held media day today. First at the podium was head coach Quin Snyder, and one question that he was asked was about his expectations for star point guard Trae Young. And he talked about what he wanted to see from him this season, with efficiency being the keyword:
"He wants to get better every year... The word that I like to use with Trae all the time is evolution. To me, his leadership is about him being efficient and doing things on the court that help our team win."
Expectations for Young
Young's scoring dipped a bit last season, as did his three-point shot, but a lot of that was due to him taking on a different role and becoming more of a facilitator instead of a scorer, which led to him leading the league in assists this season. Could a bounce-back season be in order for the Hawks' point guard? Bleacher Report's Mo Dakil recently made the case:
"This season is a critical one for Trae Young in Atlanta. He and the team are at the crossroads with their inability to come to a contract extension; he does have a player option for next season.
Last season, Young struggled from three, shooting just 34 percent from three, a dropoff of 3.3 percent from the previous season. He did look more willing to be an active participant off the ball in the Hawks' offense.
Atlanta has made a lot of moves to get off the mediocrity treadmill, bringing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kristaps Porzingis as they try to jump a level in the Eastern Conference.
The addition of Porzingis could be just what Young needs to get back to his normal shooting numbers. He has never played with a pick-and-pop big man who can punish switches and will command a double team. This should create more open looks for Young.
If Young wants to maximize his ability to make the most money as possible, he needs to ball out this season to be able to opt out and put pressure on the Hawks."
Will Young Succeed?
Young has all the tools around him to succeed this season and it feels like the Hawks have finally put the right team around him after years of failing to do so. Daniels was the perfect backcourt mate for Young on both ends of the floor, Risacher was a major shooting threat by the end of the season, Johnson is one of the league's best talents, and Porzingis (when healthy) is a the perfect kind of center for Young from a shooting perspective and defensively.
If the Hawks stay healthy, they have the talent to make a deep run into the playoffs this season, but Young has to lead them there.