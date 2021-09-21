Looking Back at J.J. Redick's Greatest Moments Against Atlanta Hawks

September 21, 2021
Remembering J.J. Redick's Greatest Moments Against Atlanta Hawks
Remembering J.J. Redick's Greatest Moments Against Atlanta Hawks

Following Redick's retirement announcement, we remember his incredible career.
© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Following Redick's retirement announcement, we remember his incredible career.

After 15 seasons, J.J. Redick announced his retirement from the NBA. The sharpshooter achieved legendary status at Duke before the Orlando Magic selected him with the 11th overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft. 

Although Redick never played for the Atlanta Hawks, he certainly had some memorable moments. On bittersweet days like these, you have to tip your cap to your competitor in honor of an amazing career. So let's look at some of Redick's highlights while playing against the Hawks.

2010 Eastern Conference Semifinals

In one of the most lopsided playoff series of all time, the Magic defeated the Hawks in Game 1 by a score of 114-71. Now in his fourth year, Redick posted 10 points in the blowout victory. Just four days later, the Magic blew out the Hawks 105-75 with 8 points coming from Redick.

2011 NBA Playoffs Dunk

Luckily for Hawks fans, this series went much better than the previous year. The Magic lost a 6-game series in the first round. Redick has joked many times about this being the only dunk of his career. Since then, some journalists like to give him a rough time about his dunking ability.

2018 Heaters

After leaving Lob City, Redick still had plenty of gas left in the tank. In his first year with the Philadelphia 76ers, he went off on the Hawks twice in less than two weeks.

No image description

On March 30, Redick dropped 19 points in 25 minutes. On April 10, he poured in 28 points after hitting 6 of the 9 three-pointers. Both performances were in Atlanta, and both resulted in 76ers victories.

2019 Shootout

Redick played some of his best basketball at the end of the 2018-19 regular season. In what would be his final game against the Hawks, the veteran rang up 30 points on April 3, 2019. Surprisingly, the Hawks won the shootout 130-22 thanks to a 33-point performance by rookie Trae Young.

Younger fans may not know this, but after an incredible college career, Redick got off to a slow start in the league. However, he persisted and became one of the best outside shooters of all time. Thanks for the memories J.J., we will see you in Springfield, Massachusetts!

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Damion Lee (8) in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena.
