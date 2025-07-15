Report: Atlanta Hawks Showing Interest In Free Agent Center Al Horford
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract.
One free agent who is still available is former Hawk center Al Horford. Horford was drafted by the team No. 3 overall in 2007 and then departed in free agency in 2016, a controversial move from Atlanta as they opted to sign Dwight Howard instead. Horford is one of the greatest Hawks of all-time and according to ESPN's Marc Spears, Atlanta is showing interest in bringing Horford back to Atlanta:
"Golden State obviously expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta, I believe are also interested in nearly 40-year-old guy who also has retirement on the table," Spears said Monday. "He's still considering retiring and is not in any hurry. He's got a sixth kid coming on the way and lives in Atlanta and Boston in the offseason. I'm hearing whether it's Golden State or to a lesser extent, the Lakers, being away from his family that far isn't going to be in that decision.
"Keep in mind, you know who I think could be in this decision? His 10-year-old son Ian, he just stated traveling on the road with Al two seasons ago. Kid loves basketball. ... I could see Ian convincing his dad to keep playing."
A few things on this. It would make plenty of sense for the Hawks to show interest in Horford, as he is a legend of the franchise and as a third center with Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu, that would be a great trio. However, the term "showing interest" is a big vague and it is unclear how much the Hawks would like to add Horford. Second, is Horford interested in coming back to Atlanta? It would make for a great story if Horford wanted to finish his career where it began, but he may elect to go to Golden State or Los Angeles. Keep an eye out for more developments as the offseason goes on.
Ever since he was drafted to Atlanta with the 3rd pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Horford made an impact on the court. He finished second in the rookie of the year voting, losing only to future superstar Kevin Durant. During Horford's rookie year in Atlanta, he averaged 10.1 PPG and 9.7 RPG and was a part of a Hawks team that made the playoffs and pushed the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics to seven games in the first round.
Horford was arguably the best player in one of the most consistent eras in Hawks history. During all nine seasons that Horford played with the Hawks, Atlanta made the playoffs in every season and in the 2014-2015 season, Horford helped get the Hawks to 60 wins and their first ever Eastern Conference Finals Appearance. He was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks and he made All-NBA Third team in the 2010-2011 season.
His signature highlight during his time in Atlanta might be his game-winning shot to beat the Washington Wizards in game five of the 2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
One of the biggest mistakes that the Hawks made was letting Horford walk in the summer of 2016 and opting to sign Dwight Howard instead. The Hawks did make the playoffs that season, but Horford has still been a reliable NBA player since leaving Atlanta. The Hawks have not enjoyed the same consistency that they had while Horford was on the team and they are currently looking to get that back.