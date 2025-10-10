Should Atlanta Be Considered A Top Landing Spot For Giannis Antetokounmpo In A Potential Trade?
The NBA season is less than two weeks away from beginning, but the games are not the main topic of conversation as we inch closer to the season. Instead, the focus has shifted back to a potential trade of one of the games top players, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Earlier this week, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania ignited that talk again with a report that Antetokounmpo was interested in playing for the Knicks and that the two teams had discussions around a deal in August:
"Ever since the NBA draft combine in mid-May, Alex Saratsis, an Octagon managing director and Antetokounmpo's U.S.-based representative, has fielded rampant interest in Antetokounmpo and conducted serious due diligence on best possible outside fits should the star and his reps push to be traded from the Bucks. Several teams were discussed internally, but one emerged as the only place Antetokounmpo wanted to play outside of Milwaukee: the New York Knicks, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation told ESPN.
The Bucks picked up the Knicks' call on Antetokounmpo, and the sides engaged in conversations for a window of time in August, league sources said, but the teams never got traction on a deal."
Could Atlanta be a realistic destination?
It should be noted that Giannis has not officially asked to be traded, but if he were, the Hawks might be a more attractive destination than New York and could put together a more compelling offer.
Bleacher Report's Paul Kasabian listed the Hawks as a top landing spot for Giannis should he want to be traded:
"The Atlanta Hawks look like a potential dark horse contender for the Eastern Conference title. They went to work this offseason, adding some key veterans (Kristaps Porziņģis, Luke Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker) to a team with bright young stars (Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu) and a four-time All-Star in Trae Young who has averaged about 25 points and 10 assists per game over his seven-year career.
Simply put, Atlanta is ready to take a big leap after just missing the playoffs last year. The table could be set for a run.
Of course, adding Antetokounmpo via trade could make this team an even greater contender, perhaps on par with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks for the Eastern Conference crown.
Obviously, the Hawks would have to give up some of their young talent, but they do have a host of future draft picks as well to get it done.
Simply put, if Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a title, Atlanta isn't a bad place to consider given the pieces the team now has following a productive offseason."
What would it cost?
Heading into the Summer, the Hawks were an intriguing team that could hop in the Giannis sweepstakes, but it would gut their roster and what remaining draft picks they had. In the last few months, Atlanta has acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard to their roster, but the best asset it acquired has not been a player. In an unbelievable move, the New Orleans Pelicans sent the Hawks an unprotected 2026 pick that is the most favorable of of Milwaukee and New Orleans.
Now that the Hawks have that pick and the players they acquired via trade and free agency, they could make a deal for Antetokounmpo that would not gut their roster and still keep them among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. A deal for Antetokounmpo would likely require Jalen Johnson, the 2026 pick (plus two or three more), and Zaccharie Risacher, if not more. The Bucks could insist on having either Dyson Daniels or Onyeka Okongwu in the deal, which could be a breaking point for Atlanta.
With the moves the Hawks have made though, they could just stand pat.
That is the great thing about the work that Onsi Saleh and the front office have done. They could get involved in the Giannis sweepstakes if it comes to that point, but it is not a requirement. They have built a deep roster around Trae Young, and given the injuries to stars like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton in the Eastern Conference, they could be a real threat to win the conference with the team they have.
This could be revisited if the Bucks start poorly to the season and the Hawks get out to a quick start. If Milwaukee's season starts to go off the rails early, could Giannis look to get out and could the Hawks jump at that chance? It seems like a longshot and the Hawks are certainly happy with the team they have, but this potential move could make sense.