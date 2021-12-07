Skylar Mays, Justin Jefferson Show Love at Hawks Game

Things we love to see. Two former student-athletes from different sports showing love and respect to each other. Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson dapped up before the game at Target Center on Monday night.

Mays splits time between the Hawks and their G-League affiliate, College Park Skyhawks. Before going pro, Mays played four seasons at LSU, where he put together a legendary resume. First-team All-SEC (2020), Second-team All-SEC (2019), 2x First-team All-American (2019, 2020), and a couple of Academic All-American honors for good measure.

Luckily, Mays was with the Hawks when they were in Minnesota, taking on the Timberwolves. He got to cross paths with another Tiger for life. Jefferson was Second-Team All-SEC (2019) before going pro, where he's had even more success. The receiver was named to the Pro Bowl (2020) and Second-Team All-Pro (2020).

It's an exciting time for the Vikings, Hawks, and even the Tigers. Don't be surprised when we see more former Tigers linking up later on as professional athletes. Again, it speaks to the athletic program built in Baton Rouge.

