Social Media Reacts to Crazy Finish In Atlanta Hawks-Miami Heat NBA Play-In Tournament Game

Miami was able to outlast Atlanta tonight at State Farm Arena to advance to the playoffs and also ending the Hawks season

Jackson Caudell

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with injured player Kobe Bufkin after being defeated by the Miami Heat in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In one of the wildest games of the season, the Atlanta Hawks were not able to muster enough to defeat the Miami Heat in the final round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Atlanta battled back from a deficit through the first three and a half quarters, took a late lead, lost the lead, tied the game to send it to overtime, but the Heat's offense, not defense, won the game for them in that five minute overtime period. An injury filled season for this young Hawks team has come to an end.

After Trae Young tied the game to go to overtime, Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell took over for Miami to put them over the top. Miami outscored Atlanta 17-8 in the overtime period, with Mitchell scoring nine points on 3-4 shooting from deep. Going into overtime, Mitchell had just seven points. That was the difference in the game.

After games like this, you can be sure that social media will have plenty of reaction to it and that was the case tonight.

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

