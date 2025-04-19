Social Media Reacts to Crazy Finish In Atlanta Hawks-Miami Heat NBA Play-In Tournament Game
In one of the wildest games of the season, the Atlanta Hawks were not able to muster enough to defeat the Miami Heat in the final round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Atlanta battled back from a deficit through the first three and a half quarters, took a late lead, lost the lead, tied the game to send it to overtime, but the Heat's offense, not defense, won the game for them in that five minute overtime period. An injury filled season for this young Hawks team has come to an end.
After Trae Young tied the game to go to overtime, Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell took over for Miami to put them over the top. Miami outscored Atlanta 17-8 in the overtime period, with Mitchell scoring nine points on 3-4 shooting from deep. Going into overtime, Mitchell had just seven points. That was the difference in the game.
After games like this, you can be sure that social media will have plenty of reaction to it and that was the case tonight.
Related Links
Atlanta's Furious Comback Falls Short against Miami in Overtime as Tyler Herro And The Heat End The Hawks Season
Hawks vs Heat: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups For Today's Game
2025 NBA Season Grades: ESPN Expert Gives Atlanta An Impressive Mark For Their Season