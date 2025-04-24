Social Media Reacts To Evan Mobley Winning Defensive Player of the Year Over Dyson Daniels
It has been a historic season for Hawks guard Dyson Daniels and while he earned a defensive player of the year nomination, he came up just short. It was announced tonight that Cleveland's Evan Mobley is the winner of the award, with Daniels coming in second. Mobley picked up 35 first place votes, while Daniels had 25.
There were plenty of reactions from Hawks fans and social media alike when the winner of the award was announced.
Daniels isn't just a good defender - he's one of the best ball hawks ever. In the 2024-25 regular season, he became the first player in the 21st century to record 225+ steals after finishing with 229. He also became the first player in the 21st century to average 3.0 steals per game, the 11th best mark in NBA history. Daniels legitimately swung games for the Hawks this season with his ability to force steals.
Daniels owned 98 more steals than the next closest player (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 131). His 98-steal gap between himself and Gilgeous-Alexander is the same gap as Gilgeous-Alexander (2nd) and the nine players tied for the 265th-most steals in the league this season. His 98-steal lead is the largest between No. 1 and No. 2 in NBA history, per Elias Sports. Entering this season, the largest gap between No. 1 and No. 2 was Alvin Robertson (301 steals) over Maurice Cheeks (207 steals) for a difference of 94 steals in 1985-86. Robertson was named Defensive Player of the Year that season.
The list of accomplishments for Daniels this year are staggering:
- He's the first player since Rajon Rondo (2010-11) to have a steal/foul ratio of 1.2-or-higher (min. 150 steals).
- He led Atlanta to a 10-spot defensive rating improvement from 2023-24 to 2024-25 (118.4 drtg to 114.8 drtg).
- Owns the most 4+ steal games (27) in the NBA since 1993-94 (Nate McMillan) and the most 5+ steal games (14) since 2010-11 (Chris Paul).
- Tallied 443 total deflections, the most in a single season since the league began tracking the stat.
- Recovered 79 loose balls during the 2024-25 campaign, the second-most by any player in the NBA.
- Inaugural Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month and one of only two players to be named a two-time Defensive Player of the Month (October/November and March).
