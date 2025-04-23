All Hawks

NBA Awards: Trae Young Finishes 4th in Clutch Player of the Year Voting, Jalen Brunson Comes Out On Top

Despite finishing at the top of numerous clutch categories, Young was not a finalist for Clutch Player of the Year

Jackson Caudell

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball from Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball from Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite being one of the most clutch players in the NBA this season, Trae Young was not a finalist for the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year. Jalen Brunson, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards were the finalists for the award and it was announced tonight that Brunson took home the award. Young finished fourth. He had five second place votes and 29 fourth place votes.

While the Hawks were unable to win the game against the Miami Heat last Friday night, Young's ability in late-game clutch situations was on full-display. He hit a clutch three late in the game and then scored the game-tying basket to send it to overtime.

Young's most famous shot in the clutch this season was a halfcourt heave at the buzzer to beat the Utah Jazz earlier this season.

Young buried three game-winning shots, the most by any player in the NBA this season (final 10 seconds of fourth quarter or overtime, per Elias Sports). He owned a +34 in clutch games this season, the highest by an Eastern Conference player in the league and fourth-highest amongst all players (min. 35 clutch games). Not only that, he had the highest Player Impact Estimate (PIE) amongst all Eastern Conference players who played in 35 clutch games (18.5) and led the NBA in total clutch assists and free throws, while ranking third in total clutch points and made three-pointers.

Not only was Young one of the most valuable players in the clutch, but he also led the league in assists for the first time, finishing the season averaging 11.6 APG and leading the league in total assists. It would have been nice to see the Hawks' star commemorated with a nomination for his efforts, However, the Hawks' win total probably hurt his case too much. All of the other finalists made the playoffs comfortably while the Hawks had to scrap in the play-in tournament for a chance. It's regrettable, but it isn't the first time Young has been snubbed by voters.

Additional Links

NBA Rumors: Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers Mentioned As Potential Target For Hawks Front Office Job

Grading the Tenure of Former Hawks General Manager Landry Fields

Trae Young Rumors: Analyst Says Don't Buy Young Staying In Atlanta

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/News