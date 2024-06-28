Social Media Reacts to Hawks Trading Dejounte Murray to New Orleans
One of the most anticipated trades of the offseason just went down.
After a lot of speculation, the Hawks decided to breakup their backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young by shipping Murray to New Orleans for Larry Nance, Dyson Daniels, and two first round picks. The pairing between Trae Young and Dejounte Murray had not worked and it was time for the Hawks to go in another direction. They have made it a point to get better with their point of attack defense this offseason and they have done so by adding size with Daniels and and recent No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher.
Hawks GM Landry Fields held a press conference to discuss the Hawks trade deadline and the pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray was brought up. Fields was asked about the viability of the pairing going forward and about the numbers suggesting that the pairing was not working and this is what he had to say:
"The sample size is getting larger and larger and larger and assuming you're looking at specific lineups, and defensive and offensive ratings, which can always be debated as well.
Yeah, you're starting to see that more and more. And yeah I can't lie to you, the numbers speak to themselves on that.
But we're also interested in, well, let's say they are on the court together, and based off the numbers, its not working out.
Why is that? What are things we can do for them in the developmental aspect to make it look more like the on/off lineups I'm assuming that you're looking at? And ultimately that lays something out that is measurable.
Those are things now that from a development standpoint that you can look at and say 'Ok, can you progress in those areas?'
If you can't, then yeah, those are times like that- I'm not saying that's exactly how it is going to happen - with any player where you have to consider the changes that everyone would then be asking and looking for at the end of the day."
Social media was full of reactions after the trade: