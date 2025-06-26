The Atlanta Hawks Are A Clear Winner So Far In This Offseason and They Are Not Done Yet
What a week it has been for the Atlanta Hawks.
On Tuesday night, they made a big trade for Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, sending the No. 22 pick and Terance Mann to the Nets and Georges Niang and a second rounder to Boston. It was widely regarded as a sharp trade by many around the NBA, but things got better for the Hawks during the first round of the NBA draft.
Sitting with the No. 13 pick, Atlanta made one of the most stunning draft day trades in recent memory. The Hawks sent the 13th pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 23rd pick and an unprotected first round pick that is the most favorable of the Pelicans or the Bucks.
Let me say that again. The Atlanta Hawks will get the most favorable pick between the Bucks and the Pelicans.
In an always tough Western Conference, the Pelicans are projected to be among the worst teams and very unlikely to be a playoff team. Milwaukee still has Giannis Antetokounmpo (for now), but the rest of that roster is very weak. Given the Bucks still get to play in the East and have one of the best players in the world, who is also durable and available. There is a good chance that the Hawks end up with a lottery pick, and it is not crazy to think they could even land in the top four if things break their way.
A key word for new Hawks GM Onsi Saleh has been optionality. The Hawks not only have plenty of optionality left in this offseason, but they have also set themselves up to have more optionality next summer. While the San Antonio Spurs have the right to swap picks with the Hawks next summer, Atlanta is still getting two first-round picks now due to the trade with the Pelicans. New Orleans is already being projected to be among the worst teams in the NBA, and there is a good chance that pick is in the top ten at worst. What if the Hawks won the draft lottery and got the top pick in what is projected to be a loaded draft next year? They will continue their progression with this roster and continue to set themselves up well for future seasons.
The work is not done yet for Saleh and the Hawks front office.
Atlanta has a $25.2 million exception that they can use (until July 6th) and it was in the deal that sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and draft picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atalnta could use some backcourt help, even if they opt to bring back Caris LeVert.
The frontcourt looks much better after the past week with the additions of Porzingis and Newell, but Atlanta could still benefit from bringing in another center for when Porzingis has to miss time.
Porzingis at his best gives them needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put the kind of team around him to succeed. Porzingis can do that. He could play the four and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. Or, Porzingis could come off the bench and be a backup center, which is what I think is likely to happen, but you never know.
This deal of course has downside as well. Porzingis is a huge injury risk. He has battled injuries at different parts of his career and was battling an illness with Boston this season. Is he going to be available for the Hawks? Atlanta needs to prove something this season and has struggled with player availability over the past two seasons. At his best, Porzingis would be a huge help, but it is a risk.
Porzingis is on an expiring contract and is owed $30.7 million next season.
In 57 games for the Celtics during the 2023-2024 season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.9 BPG while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from three. He was instrumental in the Celtics' title. This season, Porzingis played in 42 games for the Celtics, averaging 19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 1.5 BPG while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from three. If healthy, he will improve the Hawks on both ends of the floor, but the Hawks would be wise to acquire a third big man behind him for when he does have to miss time
There is plenty of work to be done, but the Hawks are setting themselves up to be very competitive in the Eastern Confernece next season.