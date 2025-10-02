The Atlanta Hawks' Biggest Roster Problem Is Clear As Training Camp Gets Underway
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy offseason and have crafted one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
Those acquisitions are entering their first training camp with the Hawks, but one big question still remains for Atlanta less than one week before their first preseason game.
Roster weakness
The playmaking and shot creation for the Hawks was a bit of a question mark even before the Hawks traded third year guard Kobe Bufkin, but now that he is gone, it is again a focus. Atlanta likes to use the term "position-less" basketball, but who is going to be the secondary play-maker/ball handler when Trae Young is on the floor? Expect Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson and Luke Kennard to share that responsibility, but does that answer all of the Hawks questions? I would argue not, but they seem confident.
Recently, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley named it the Hawks biggest weakness heading into the season:
"Historically, the Hawks' offense has tumbled off a cliff every time Trae Young needs a breather (minus-10 points per 100 possessions last season).
While the return of Jalen Johnson and additions of Kristaps Porziņģis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker provide more scoring options, there still isn't a great passing option beyond Young.
There will probably be some by-committee approach to getting the ball moving, but it would feel more comfortable if head coach Quin Snyder knew exactly who could take over the offense's keys.
Maybe Atlanta tries leaning into the playmaking prowess of Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels more, but the Hawks might prefer to keep them largely tethered to Young given their shooting limitations.
In a perfect world, this role might have been occupied by 2023 first-round pick Kobe Bufkin. In this reality, though, he was just unceremoniously moved to the Brooklyn Nets for cash considerations, and Atlanta has no obvious candidate to fill this void."
Options are open
When the Hawks moved Bufkin, the created some flexibility to add to this roster at some point either before or during the season if they needed. That does not mean they will, but if they are 30-35 games into the season and this is an even bigger issue than it looks like on paper, general manager Onsi Saleh is going to have to think about making a move.
This is a roster that is talented enough to win the Eastern Conference, but it is not perfect. There are a few issues that stand out and this is perhaps the most obvious one. Keep an eye out to see how Quin Snyder and his team lean into the other playmakers on the team and how successful that is.