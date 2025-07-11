Three Atlanta Hawks With The Most To Prove in Summer League
The Atlanta Hawks are set to begin Summer League play this afternoon against the Miami Heat and the Hawks have one of the most intriguing Summer League Rosters in the entire NBA. Atlanta has a good mixture of young talent and players that have NBA experience and with three open roster spots, Atlanta is going to get a good look at players who could have a long-term future with the franchise.
With that in mind, who has the most at stake over the the course of Summer League?
1. G Kobe Bufkin
There is not player on the Hawks roster who has more at stake than third-year guard Kobe Bufkin. Bufkin was the Hawks first round pick in 2023, but has had both of his first two seasons in the NBA cut short by injury. Heading into the Summer, the Hawks have reloaded their roster and it is tough to figure out exactly where Bufkin fits in going into the season. This Summer is going to be a chance for him to show his scoring ability, as well as his ability to defend. I expect him to be a focal point in everything the Hawks do this Summer and it should give a glimpse as to what may be in store for the season.
2. PF Asa Newell
No matter what pick you are, you are going to get a lot of attention as a first round pick heading into your first summer league action. Unlike Zaccharie Risacher last season, Atlanta does not need Newell to come in right away and be an important role player.
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.
In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, the 6-9 forward poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal, and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshman in their debut.
3. PG Nikola Đurišić
Đurišić was the Hawks second round pick a season ago, but he got injured early on in Summer League and was not able to show off his impressive passing ability. What does he have in store in Las Vegas this summer? If he can perform well, it could even lead to a roster spot considering the Hawks could use another ball handler off the bench. That is far from a guarantee, but he has the ability to make a big impact this summer if he stays healthy.