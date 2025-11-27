Three Things Atlanta Hawks Fans Should Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

The NBA does not play games on Thanksgiving day, but that does not mean that there are not basketball fans should not be thankful for today. Here are three things Hawks fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

1. The New Orleans Pelicans Front Office

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Asa Newell stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 23rd pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The No. 1 thing that Hawks fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving is the New Orleans Pelicans front office and there are plenty of reasons for that.

The Pelicans have given the Hawks multiple building blocks to help put together their current team and maybe even more in the future. Last summer, the Pelicans took Dejounte Murray off the Hawks hands and gave them Dyson Daniels. Daniels is having struggles on the offensive end this season, but was the NBA's most improved player a season ago and the runner up for defensive player of the year. Daniels was given a big contract extension this offseason and will be a core piece for this franchise.

The biggest reason though is that the Pelicans have given the Hawks a chance to have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, a draft that is expected to be one of the most loaded in recent memory. Atlanta could land a top three pick and get either Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke Forward Cameron Boozer, or BYU forward AJ Dybantsa. Yes, the Hawks still have decisions to make on Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis, but the future of this franchise looks very bright and the Pelicans have a lot to do with that.

2. Jalen Johnson

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Hawks have one of the best young players in the NBA and he is arguably their best player at this point in time, despite a disappointing performance against the Wizards on Tuesday night. Johnson is averaging 21.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 7.0 APG this season on 55% shooting from the field and 39% from three. He has had to step up and lead the Hawks over the past few weeks with Young sidelined with an injury and he has more than done his part.

3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Alexander-Walker has been one of the best signings in the NBA this season and has stepped up in a big way as a starter with Young out. He is averaging 18.6 PPG, 3.6 APG, and 3.1 RPG this season on 46/36/84% shooting splits. He also gives the Hawks another elite defensive stopper in the lineup, as evidenced by his game winning stop on Sunday vs the Hornets. Alexander-Walker is going to make the Hawks one of the deepest teams in the NBA when Young gets back.

More Atlanta Hawks News: